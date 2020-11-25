According to The Athletic, Chelsea are willing to allow striker Olivier Giroud to leave the club in the January transfer window. Giroud has endured a lack of game time this season after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea. The club are now ready to part ways with the French striker in the upcoming window.

Giroud is yet to start a game this season and has been used primarily as a substitute in most of Chelsea's games. He was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer after attracting the attention of clubs in Italy and England.

The 34-year-old decided to stay at Chelsea and fight for his spot despite the fact that the Blues signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. Giroud finished the 2019-20 Premier League campaign in a strong position, as he displaced Tammy Abraham as Chelsea's first-choice striker.

The Frenchman ended the season with five goals in six games, helping Chelsea seal qualification to the Champions League on the final day of the season. However, Frank Lampard has chosen to show faith in his younger strikers, which has led to Giroud considering his future at Chelsea.

Chelsea and Olivier Giroud are set to part ways in January

This is not the first time Giroud has found himself in such a situation. The striker found himself in a similar predicament when Arsenal signed Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon in 2018.

The Gunners also went on to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter transfer window that season, which effectively made Giroud a bench-warmer at the club.

Giroud then sealed a move to the side's bitter rivals Chelsea, where he became a key player under former manager Antonio Conte. He replaced the out-form Alvaro Morata in Chelsea's starting XI in his first few months at the club.

Chelsea and Frank Lampard have now reportedly decided to part ways with Giroud so he can find regular playing time, as a reward for his services to the club. Lampard has been appreciative of Giroud and has acknowledged the striker's professionalism.

It will be interesting to see where Giroud takes his services in January, with reports suggesting that a move to Italy could be on the cards for the player. Juventus could be a potential destination for Giroud, as Andrea Pirlo is rumoured to be searching for a back-up striker for Alvaro Morata.

Giroud is still an active member of the French national team but will feel that his place in the squad is under threat if he does not see play football regularly ahead of the Euros next year.