Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s special privileges cause unrest among Juventus stars

Cristiano Ronaldo’s special privileges at Juventus are causing unrest among other stars at the club, according to reports. The Portuguese joined the Old Lady in the summer of 2018 after winning everything on offer in the colors of Real Madrid.

Since joining Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has maintained his very high standards. He has helped the Bianconeri win back-to-back Serie A titles and also the Supercoppa Italiana in his first year.

Even though the UEFA Champions League has eluded the Serie A club, the Portuguese has shown his pedigree, scoring 11 times in 19 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 74 goals from 96 appearances for Juventus so far. But even with the prolific Portuguese in their ranks, the Bianconeri are currently fourth in the table at the moment, six points behind league leaders AC Milan.

And to make matters worse, it now appears that the former Real Madrid footballer might have caused unrest among other stars in Turin.

Juventus have struggled without Cristiano Ronaldo this season

Juventus have already drawn five of their nine games in the Serie A this season, and there are more than a few lingering signs of struggle under Andrea Pirlo.

And Cristiano Ronaldo’s special privileges under the Italian manager has reportedly made other stars in Turin unhappy.

The Portuguese missed four games due to a bout with coronavirus but has scored in every game he has appeared in the Serie A this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo already has eight goals from five appearances in the league this season, but there are rumors that the 35-year-old has the right to choose which games he wants to miss.

Ronaldo was not in the Juventus team that drew 1-1 with Benevento over the weekend. The Old Lady were supposed to make light work of the Serie A minnows but stuttered to a draw instead.

The reigning champions have struggled without Cristiano Ronaldo this season, which is why his absence from the team has been baffling.

Juventus have not won any of their three Serie A matches without Cristiano Ronaldo this season 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZxaH4nlaJu — Goal (@goal) November 30, 2020

It is also reported that Juventus players are far from convinced with Pirlo’s communication skills and tactics.

Paul Dybala and Dejan Kulusevski are among the players who are currently struggling to understand what the Juventus manager wants from them.

Pirlo, though, is hopeful of a turnaround. So it remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo features heavily for the Old Lady in the next few games.