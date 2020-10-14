Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo urging Juventus to sign former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told the club to sign Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos according to the Express.

Ramos, 34, has been the bedrock of Real Madrid's success in the domestic and European stage in the recent past.

The player joined from Sevilla fifteen years ago, in 2005, and has racked up 654 appearances for the club, scoring a commendable 98 goals in the process.

However, his current contract with the club runs down at the end of the 2020-21 season, meaning that he would be able to sign for any club on a free after that.

Ronaldo, who shared the dressing room with Ramos for nine seasons at Madrid, now reportedly wants to re-unite with the defender at Juventus and has urged manager Andrea Pirlo to secure his signature.

Ramos's relationship with Ronaldo reportedly turned frosty for a year on the back of Luka Modric winning the Ballon d'Or in 2018, but the duo has since made up.

They won four Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles, three Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups in the time they played together at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

Before he resumes playing, Cristiano Ronaldo has to first isolate for two weeks and recover from the coronavirus after he tested positive for it yesterday.

It was reported that the Portuguese star did not present any symptoms. Ronaldo's national team manager Fernando Santos provided an update on the situation, claiming that the player was so fit that he wanted to be involved in the ongoing UEFA Nation's League tournament.

"No team can be better without the best player in the world but this team has already demonstrated that collectively it has the capacity to tackle the situation.

"He [Ronaldo] is managing the situation very well. He is in the room, saying he wants to play, he talks to us from upstairs [from his balcony].

"He is completely asymptomatic, he is okay, without any symptoms, he doesn’t even know what happened to him."