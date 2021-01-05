Reports: Danny Drinkwater wants to leave Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater reportedly wants to leave the club this month after barely having played under Frank Lampard.

The midfielder, who spent last season on loan to Burnley and Aston Villa, was pegged to leave Chelsea over the summer.

Danny Drinkwater was brought to Stamford Bridge for £40 million after his heroics with Leicester City in the 2015-16 season. However, the Englishman failed to live up to expectations and has been a bit-part player for the Blues since 2017.

According to Fussball Transfers, Danny Drinkwater's camp are now looking for new clubs for the midfielder. Chelsea are ready to let the player go and are even willing to pay a percentage of his salary in order for him to go out on loan.

German side Schalke were reportedly interested in a loan deal for Drinkwater, but there were no concrete offers made by the club. FC Koln were also said to be interested, but even those rumours have subsided recently.

#Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is eyeing up a surprise move to the Bundesliga.



Danny Drinkwater is also garnering interest from teams in Turkey, Russia and the USA, but he would prefer to play in one of Europe's top leagues.

Besiktas were reportedly close to agreeing a deal for the 30-year old last summer, but the move fell through because the midfielder was not interested in playing in Turkey.

There could be more departures at Chelsea

Chelsea need to find their form soon

Chelsea have been struggling in the Premier League lately. With the transfer market open, one would expect the Blues to spend big on players to change their fortunes. However, it seems like there are going to be more departures than arrivals at the club.

Players like Marcos Alonso, Emerson and Olivier Giroud have all been linked with moves away from Chelsea this month. Departures for Alonso and Emerson don't come as much of a surprise, with neither player being part of Frank Lampard's plans for the future. However, losing Giroud would be a huge loss for Chelsea.

The Frenchman is their top scorer this season and has been the only forward that Frank Lampard can consistently rely on for goals. Serie A champions Juventus have shown an interest in signing the former Arsenal man during this window.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is said to be a fan of Giroud. When asked about the player earlier this month, he was quoted saying:

"He'd be handy! The window opens tomorrow, we already discussed with the club what we want to do and if there are any opportunities. Maybe a striker that can rotate with our strikers."