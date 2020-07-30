According to Mundo Deportivo, MLS side Inter Miami have made an offer to sign Barcelona striker Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan's contract is set to expire next summer but Barcelona have an option to extend it by a year if he plays 60% of the games in the forthcoming season.

Despite being criticised heavily for his performances, Suarez has carried on producing the goods for Barcelona and is still their first-choice striker.

Antoine Griezmann's arrival last summer looked like it could spell the end of his Barcelona career but that wasn't to be the case.

Luis Suarez is approaching the end of his Barcelona career

In 34 appearances across all competitions this season, Suarez has scored 19 goals for Barcelona and looks set to play a key role for the club in the upcoming Champions League campaign.

Inter Miami are putting together a decent squad and it remains to be seen if they agree a deal to sign Suarez. It believed that the MLS side are attempting to sign the former Liverpool stiker on a free transfer next summer.

Barcelona are unlikely to part with the veteran striker without signing a replacement, who looks set to enter the final year of his contract.

Barcelona preparing for indifferent summer transfer window

Lautaro Martinez is a top transfer target for Barcelona

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a big-money move to the club this summer. However, Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to match the Serie A side's asking price, which is believed to be in the excess of £100 million.

The Argentine striker is keen on a move to the Camp Nou and is excited by the prospect of playing alongside national teammate and idol Lionel Messi.

Barcelona are in financial trouble due to a series of poor decisions in the transfer market and the coronavirus pandemic, due to which they are expected to spend cautiously this summer.

Martinez is still on their radar and the club could propose a swap deal to facilitate the deal. The likes of Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo have been mentioned as potential makeweights in the deal, while the club could also consider parting ways with Ivan Rakitic.

Inter Miami are likely to be frustrated in their efforts to sign Suarez, at least for the time being. As things stand, Barcelona are no closer to adding more firepower to their squad and are unlikely to sell one of their leading players without signing a replacement.

