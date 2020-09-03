Reports: Donny Van de Beek credits former Manchester United legends for his transfer to the club

According to Marwan Harraz of thepeoplesperson, 23-year-old attacking midfielder Donny Van de Beek has revealed that former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Saar and former red devils left-back Daley Blind convinced him to seal his €45 million transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

The Dutch international, who has scored 28 goals in 118 league appearances for Ajax in the Eredivisie, sought advice from current Ajax CEO, Edwin Van der Saar, who enjoyed 6 successful years at Manchester United, making 186 league appearances for the club.

Donny Van de Beek's Ajax teammate Daley Blind, who also donned the United jersey for 4 seasons, played a major role in convincing Van de Beek to join the club. These sort of player-agent instances are not uncommon in football, especially with Manchester United, given the manner in which they signed Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes credited Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for convincing him to make the switch to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon last January. Manchester United will be hoping that Van de Beek has a similar impact on the team's performances as Fernandes did following his transfer.

Former Manchester United players looking to assist the club with potential transfers

Manchester United are making moves in the summer transfer window.

Donny Van de Beek is United's first signing this summer, in a window where they are trying to add quality players who will help them challenge for the Premier League title this year. Van de Beek also has Champions League experience and will provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with more attacking options, something he was lacking last season.

Whether Donny Van de Beek is able to nail a starting place in a midfield that contains, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, and Nemanja Matic, who are all in top form, remains to be seen.

A €45 million outlay for a player to come off the bench seems unlikely and one can expect Van de Beek to be a prominent feature in the United squad this season.

Manchester United have previously signed promising talent from the Eredivisie in the form of Memphis Depay. Depay endured a torrid spell at United and was soon sold to Lyon as he was deemed to be surplus to requirements.

Van de Beek will, however, have a manager that has shown faith in youngsters and given second chances to players like Fred, who seems to have found a new lease of life under the Norwegian.

Donny Van de Beek will be given time and chances to prove his worth in a Manchester United jersey, but expectations will be high for the player and the club this season.