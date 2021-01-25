Reports: Emiliano Butragueno hints at new Real Madrid contract for Luka Modric 

Real Madrid director Emiliano Butragueno has hinted that the club could be on the verge of offering a new contract to Luka Modric. The Croatian international has less than six months to go on his current deal with the Los Blancos but has stated his intention of staying at the club.

While there has been no official confirmation, reports suggest that a one-year agreement has been reached. Comments attributed to Real Madrid's director Butragueno appear to confirm this. Speaking after the 4-1 away victory to Alaves, the Bernabeu legend said:

“There are players like Modric who make this sport better. His pass to Ferland Mandy in the first half was a fine thing."

“It’s a luxury for us to have him. He’s given us so much; he’s still giving us so much and he’ll continue to do so," added Butragueno.

Luka Modric has been with Real Madrid since signing from Tottenham in the summer of 2012. In the last eight years, the 35-year-old has made over 365 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga giants. He has helped the club to win 16 major honors including four Champions League titles.

Modric is also widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation and has won many individual accolades, with his 2018 Ballon d'Or win cementing his legacy.

Luka Modric and his continuous influence on Real Madrid

Luka Modric plays a key role for Real Madrid.

In the immediate aftermath of his Ballon d'Or win, Luka Modric endured the worst season of his Real Madrid career. Along with his teammates, Modric struggled to deal with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the former Dinamo Zagreb man has since rebounded to get back to his best. This season has seen Modric dictate the tempo of games effortlessly and despite turning 35 last September, he is a crucial component of Zinedine Zidane's tactics.

🙌☕️ We started the second half of the season with a win! Highlights:

✨ Another @Casemiro header, another Casemiro opener.

✨@Benzema brace!

✨ @hazardeden10 golazo!



🎥📰📸Gallery, match report and more below! 👇#AlavésRealMadrid | #HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 24, 2021

Against Alaves, the Real Madrid number 10 was at his mercurial best and played a major role in the victory at Mendizorota.

Considering the important role Luka Modric still plays for the Los Blancos, it would be in the best interests of all parties to offer him a contract extension. This will see the midfield metronome continue to dazzle fans with his performances for one of the biggest clubs in the world.