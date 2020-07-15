According to Mundo Deportivo, EPL giants Liverpool are considering a loan move for Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera. Espanyol were relegated to the Segunda division after their defeat against Barcelona last week due to which they could face a mass exodus.

Cabrera reportedly has a relegation clause on his contract that would allow him to depart the club on loan, meaning the EPL side would only have to cover his £2.7 million-a-season wages.

The 29-year-old only joined Espanyol from Getafe in January and could be on the move once again this summer.

Liverpool are one of the clubs chasing Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera.



The relegation clause in the 29-year-old’s contract means he can go on loan to a top club, as long as his wages are taken care of, which could make him a cheap solution. [Mundo Deportivo] pic.twitter.com/62tYRqrziv — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) July 11, 2020

Liverpool, much like the rest of the EPL clubs, will look to spend cautiously this summer due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus. The EPL champions are weighing up their options and could make a move for Cabrera in the latter stages of the transfer window.

EPL giants could add to their rearguard in the coming months

Cabrera could join Liverpool on loan this summer according to Spanish reports

Dejan Lovren looks set to depart the EPL club this summer, having attracted interest from Zenit St Peterburg in Russia. Liverpool could turn to Cabrera to fill in for the Croatian and it remains to be seen if they intensify their interest in the defender.

After winning the EPL title with seven games to spare, Jurgen Klopp is eager to add to his squad in the upcoming transfer window. However, the German admitted that the Reds can't spend as freely as some other clubs in Europe, as the COVID-19 crisis continues to take its toll on the world of football.

Thiago is on Liverpool's radar

Advertisement

The Merseyside giants have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara, who reportedly has his heart set on a move to the EPL.

The Spaniard's current deal runs out next summer and the Reds could land him on a cut-price fee this summer, as they look to bolster their squad after a historic season.

With three games left between now and the end of the season, Liverpool have plenty of EPL records in sight. If Klopp's side manage to secure nine points from their remaining games, they will break Manchester City's record of 100 points in the 2017-18 season.

The newly crowned EPL champions will look to finish the season strongly and take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in their next league encounter.

Also Read: Liverpool tipped to make a move for Schalke star Weston McKennie