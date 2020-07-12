Reports: EPL champions Liverpool tipped to move for Bundesliga star Weston McKennie

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Schalke midfielder Westom McKennie, who is also attracting interest from Everton and Wolves.

The American international could make a move to the EPL this summer, as Schalke look to cash in on one of their prized assets.

Liverpool will reportedly analyse the transfer market in the coming weeks

EPL champions Liverpool are reportedly in the market for summer reinforcements after a historic league season. According to CBS Sports, the Reds are keeping a keen eye on Schalke's Weston McKennie, who looks set to leave the Royal Blues in the coming months.

McKennie has been one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise underwhelming league campaign for David Wagner's side.

The American international made 32 appearances in all competitions for Schalke in the 2019-20 season, as they secured a disappointing 12th place in the Bundesliga. McKennie, who is valued at $25 million, is also attracting interest from EPL sides Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool, fresh from their EPL triumph, will look to fine-tune their squad in the upcoming transfer window. Jurgen Klopp's side will not spend big due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic and could look at McKennie as an enticing option to add some depth to their midfield.

Disappointing result today. Now focus on the next game and make sure we show up stronger 👊🏾🔴🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ifHFZQNj1K — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 11, 2020

The EPL giants have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Thiago, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Bavarian giants.

The Spaniard is reportedly interested in making a move to the EPL this summer and could be on his way to Merseyside, as Klopp remains a massive fan of his ability.

EPL side eyeing Bundesliga stars McKennie and Thiago

Weston McKennie could be on his way to the EPL this summer

Thiago age and injury record, however, could prove to be stumbling blocks in any potential deal. The EPL side are also sweating over the contract of Gini Wijnaldum, who has entered the final year of his current Liverpool deal.

Wijnaldum has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club in 2016 and is yet to put pen to paper on a long-term deal.

If the Dutchman fails to renew his contract, the EPL giants are sure to be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements, with McKennie and Thiago mentioned as potential targets.

Jurgen Klopp (2019): “Thiago is a world-class footballer. He played that deep-lying playmaker role very well.”



Thiago Alcantara (2018): "Look at Liverpool’s midfield: they pressed like animals in the Champions League. They ate up the midfield. They were fantastic."



🤔 pic.twitter.com/cuxqUEsgRZ — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 4, 2020

Liverpool will get their hands on the EPL trophy later this month and also have plenty of records in sight between now and the end of the season.

With three games left to play, the Reds could eclipse Manchester City's 100 point haul from the 2017-18 season if they win all their remaining games.

