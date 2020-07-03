Reports: EPL giants Liverpool close to completing stunning deal for Bayern Munich star Thiago

Thiago Alcatara is close to securing an unexpected transfer to EPL giants Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is a keen admirer of the Spanish international, whose Bayern Munich contract runs out next season.

EPL manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly looking to bolster his ranks this summer

According to Spanish publication Sport, newly crowned EPL champions Liverpool are close to completing a stunning deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago. The midfielder has less than a year left on his current contract and is expected to be sold in the upcoming transfer window after signalling his intention to take up a new challenge.

The 29-year-lold has reportedly agreed personal terms with the EPL giants and is keen to complete the transfer in the coming weeks. However, it remains to be seen if Liverpool match Bayern Munich's asking price, which is believed to be in the region of €35 million.

Due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool are unwilling to pay a large chunk of the transfer fee upfront and could attempt to work out an innovative solution.

While the record Bundesliga champions are desperate for Thiago to stay, they would prefer to sell the Spaniard this summer as opposed to losing him on a free 12 months later.

EPL giants make a move for Bayern Munich maestro

Thiago could leave Bayern Munich this summer

Thiago has been in stunning form this season and has featured 35 times across all competitions for Bayern. Known for his ball control and passing range, the former Barcelona midfielder's ability to unlock deep-blocks could add another dimension to Liverpool's current options in the centre of the park.

Jurgen Klopp has come up against Thiago several times in his managerial career and could finally make a move to secure his signature. The German's admiration of the player is no secret and it remains to be seen if Liverpool submit an official bid in the coming days.

While Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have struggled with injuries and inconsistency, Adam Lallana looks set to depart the EPL club this summer.

With James Milner also approaching the twilight years of his career, adding fresh legs in that area of the pitch could be a priority for the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool's transfer plans are unknown at this stage, but initial reports suggest that the EPL champions will spend cautiously this summer. The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Timo Werner but decided against triggering his release clause, which was believed to be in the region of £52 million.

Fellow EPL side Chelsea took advantage of the situation and swiftly concluded a deal for the German international, who signed a five-year deal with the Blues last month.

The Reds have also been linked with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Adama Traore and Milot Rashica in the past few months and could add to their ranks if the conditions are favourable.

The EPL champions are not expected to rest on their laurels after a historic season and will attempt to fine-tune their squad in the coming months.

