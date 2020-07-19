According to Mirror via Liverpool.com, newly crowned EPL champions Liverpool are monitoring Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

However, any deal for the Senegalese winger could be complicated by the Reds' past relationship with the club's owners, who also own Italian outfit Udinese.

In 2016, the EPL giants were locked in talks with Udinese to sign Piotr Zielinski, before the deal hit a snag and broke down. Zielinski was pictured in a Liverpool shirt even before a moved to the EPL side, an event that angered the Udinese hierarchy.

EPL giants' past feud with Watford owners could come back to haunt them

Sarr's stunning brace downed EPL champions Liverpool earlier this season

Due to the events that unfolded, the Italian club accepted a similar offer from Napoli and sold the Polish midfielder to the Serie A side, much to the astonishment of Liverpool. The Pozzo family own Watford as well as the Italian club and were involved with the Reds once again during the transfer of Jerome Sinclair.

The youngster moved to the Hornets in 2016, but the EPL side were reportedly left frustrated by how negotiations were carried out.

The bridges seem to be burned between the two parties and this could hamper Liverpool's pursuit of Sarr, who is also believed to be a target for Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp's side are familiar with the Senegalese international's talent, as he scored a stunning brace against the Reds in a 3-0 victory earlier this year. The Red Devils are also keeping tabs on the young winger, who is viewed as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United could target Sarr if they fail to land Sancho

Sarr has featured 29 times for Watford in the EPL this season and has notched up five goals and assists apiece. The 22-year-old moved to the EPL last summer in a big-money deal and could look to leave the club if the Hornets are relegated to the Championship.

Liverpool are expected to spend cautiously this summer due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic and it remains to be seen if they make a move for Sarr in the coming months.

