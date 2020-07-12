According to Express Sport, record EPL champions Manchester United are planning to splash the cash this summer and have already devised a plan to fine-tune their squad.

Ed Woodward has reportedly secured a loan worth £140 million to invest in the transfer market, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side prepare to compete for the EPL title next season. While Jadon Sancho remains their top target, the likes of Jack Grealish and James Maddison have also been linked with the club in recent months.

The Red Devils may opt against intensifying their interest in Maddison, having already secured the signing of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window. Grealish, on the other hand, could be available for a nominal fee if Aston Villa suffer relegation from the EPL.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly asking for BIG money for Jadon Sancho.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting recession, EPL clubs are expected to spend judiciously this summer.

That said, Manchester United have been tipped to flex their financial muscle and bolster their ranks in the upcoming transfer window, as they aim to close the gap between themselves and league leaders Liverpool.

EPL giants prepare to address key areas of concern

Jadon Sancho is a top target for the EPL side

The EPL giants are reportedly eyeing a central defender and a playmaker, while they are also expected to step up their pursuit of Sancho. Solskjaer's track record in the transfer market has been commendable and the Norwegian is once again set to be backed financially by the Red Devils.

The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes have all impressed in varying degrees since arriving at Old Trafford and look set to play pivotal roles in the club's future.

Manchester United are fifth on the EPL standings and have been in stunning form since the restart. With three games left to play, the Red Devils are well-positioned to secure a spot in the top-four, as Leicester City and Chelsea have dropped points in recent weeks.

A place in next season's Champions League could pay dividends for the record EPL champions, as that would make it easier for them to attract their top transfer targets.

