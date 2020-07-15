EPL giants Arsenal are in the market for a new central midfielder, but the Gunners have been dealt a massive blow in the pursuit of their top target. According to Spanish publication AS via GSFN, Thomas Partey is set to sign a new long-term contract with Atletico Madrid, as he looks set to extend his stay in the Spanish capital.

The Ghanaian has long been linked with a switch to the EPL and was reportedly willing to make a move to Arsenal this summer. However, he is believed to have had a change of heart in recent weeks after Atleti made him an irresistible contract offer.

Thomas Partey will renew his contract at Atlético Madrid and double his current salary, according to AS.https://t.co/Tgax790iRg — Get Spanish Football News (@GSpanishFN) July 15, 2020

To fend off interest from the EPL and Arsenal, in particular, Los Rojiblancos will reportedly double Partey's wages. Additionally, the 27-year-old will have a release clause of €100 million on his new deal, which is considerably higher than what was the case earlier.

Partey's current deal expires in the summer of 2023 but he is expected to put pen to paper on improved terms imminently.

His contract extension is bad news for EPL giants Arsenal, who were expected to accelerate proceedings to secure his signature in the coming weeks.

EPL giants Arsenal gear up for important transfer window

Mikel Arteta has a handful of problems to address in the upcoming transfer window, as he aims to make Arsenal a force to reckoned with once again. While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to agree a new contract with the EPL club, Matteo Guendouzi's future is also up in the air.

The French midfielder is expected to be sold at the end of the season after falling out with Arteta, who is reportedly unhappy with his attitude and conduct.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to sign a new deal at Arsenal

Additionally, Alexandre Lacazette and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are also two players who could be shown the door, as Arsenal look to raise money for potential incomings.

🔴 Maitland-Niles believes time has come to exit Arsenal for regular 1st team game time https://t.co/CxhbX2McWn



🔴 Guendouzi among those #AFC keen to move on https://t.co/9u7IMBYqPQ



🔴 Arteta has clear plan for where he wants to take club https://t.co/qDXi0s3GLI@TheAthleticUK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 15, 2020

Arteta has impressed in his short stint with the EPL giants but is in desperate need of reinforcements for the Gunners to compete on all fronts next season.

After missing out on Partey, it remains to be seen what Arsenal's next move is. The transfer window in the EPL is set to reopen later this month and the Gunners will be hoping to make the most of it to fine-tune their squad in the coming weeks.

