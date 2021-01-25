Reports: Frank Lampard angered the Chelsea board by repeatedly demanding for Declan Rice transfer 

Chelsea have parted ways with Frank Lampard, bringing an end to his 18-month managerial spell with the club.

Results on the field have deteriorated in recent weeks, leading to the five-time champions to fall down the Premier League table.

This played a major role in the club's decision to part ways with the 42-year-old. However, new reports suggest that Lampard's excessive demand to sign Declan Rice also angered the Chelsea board.

According to The Athletic, the club board were reluctant to meet West Ham's £80 million valuation of the midfielder.

However, Lampard had identified him as a crucial addition to his midfield and continuously pressed the Chelsea hierarchy to make a move for the 22-year-old.

Rice had spent his developmental years in the Chelsea academy but was let go in 2014.

He consequently joined West Ham, making his first-team debut a year later. He has since become an established Premier League star, while also making his mark on the international stage with England.

Chelsea had made enquiries about his availability last summer but were put off by the Hammers' asking price. They were not willing to pay a massive sum for a player they deemed not good enough just few years ago.

However, Lampard insisted that the club should sign the player before the end of the January transfer window, and this is said to have caused some friction between him and the board.

What next for Frank Lampard after Chelsea sack?

Frank Lampard has three years of managerial experience

Frank Lampard was, without a doubt, a world-class player during his playing days. However, as history has shown us, otherworldy abilities on the field does not always translate to success on the bench.

In many ways, the Chelsea job might have come too soon for the 42-year-old, with one year of managing Derby County seemingly not enough preparation for a job of the magnitude of the Blues.

Reports that Frank Lampard will be sacked by @ChelseaFC today. Utterly ludicrous after his first bad run. It was always going to need time given so many new signings feeling their way into a new club. Patience being a virtue is seldom recognised in this sport. They never learn. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 25, 2021

During his 18-month spell on the Stamford Bridge dugout, Lampard showed some tactical naivety, especially against more seasoned coaches this season. His inability to implement a system that could get the best out of his players also factored against him.

However, the former Chelsea manager also showed his ability on occasion to register victories against Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, and Pep Guardiola in his first year.

With less than three years of managerial experience under his belt, there is still more than enough time for Frank Lampard to perfect his coaching techniques.

He might benefit from a minor break to reflect on his time at Chelsea. An offer at a smaller club might also help him hone his skills better before another crack at a big-time job.