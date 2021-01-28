Reports: Gianluigi Buffon ready to extend Juventus stay

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is ready to extend his contract at Juventus for another year. The Italian shot-stopper is apparently not yet ready to hang up his boots and intends to play the 2021/22 season.

Buffon joined Juventus in 2001 and has spent over 20 years in Turin, making 677 appearances for the Bianconeri. The Italian was expected to retire after his 1-year stint in PSG in 2019 but decided to come back to Juventus. He has been a back-up keeper to Wojciech Szczesny ever since.

According to Italian outlet Il Bianconeri, Buffon is now ready to extend his stay in Turin as feels he has more to offer the club. The Italian turns 43 on Thursday and is still a fairly serviceable goalkeeper.

The decision to extend his contract, however, lies in the hands of the Juventus hierarchy. Juventus will know the value that Buffon brings, not just as a footballer, but as a leader and mentor in the squad.

Buffon will also know that a host of clubs will be ready to sign him if Juventus do decide against offering him an extension. The Italian wants to play next season even if it isn't for the Turin outfit.

Buffon turns 43 years old tomorrow and will extend 1 more year his deal at Juventus, so to play after 9 March 2022 and take away from Marco Ballotta the record as oldest player in Serie A, at 44 years 1 month and 8 days.



Ballotta also oldest in Champions: 43 years 252 days — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 27, 2021

The World Cup winner is undisputedly one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. Buffon has broken multiple records over the course of his career, including keeping the highest number of clean sheets in the Serie A and for the Italian national team.

The Italian has won 10 Serie A titles and was named IFFHS' Best Goalkeeper of the 21st century.

Buffon set to start for Juventus tonight

Advertisement

Andrea Pirlo will hope that his side can progress to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia.

Gianluigi Buffon is in contention to start for Juventus as the Bianconeri take on SPAL in the Coppa Italia tonight. The Italian has made most of his appearances in cup competitions this season and will most likely be in goal tonight as well.

Juventus will know that the Coppa Italia might be their best shot at winning any silverware this season. Andrea Pirlo's side are currently in 4th in the Serie A, 7 points off league leaders AC Milan. Juventus will hope that they can make up ground on the Rossoneri in the coming weeks.