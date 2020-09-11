Reports: Houssem Aouar pushing for Lyon exit amidst Arsenal interest

According to the Mirror, Houssem Aouar has expressed a desire to leave Lyon this season. Aouar has been the subject of interest from Arsenal all summer and may be on his way out of the French side. The Frenchman is valued at €55 million by Lyon.

Lyon failed to qualify for the Champions League after their season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first time since the 1996/97 campaign that Lyon will not be playing European football. This is said to be the main reason why Aouar wants a move away from the club.

Arsenal have already spent over €40 million this summer by signing Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari. Willian, William Saliba, and Cedric Soares have also joined the club on free transfers this summer. Dani Cellabos has been resigned for a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid.

Arsenal's lack of funds and spending power has been made very apparent this season. Mikel Arteta has been given limited funds to revamp a squad that finished eighth in the Premier League last season.

Arsenal will look to partner Houssem Aouar with Dani Ceballos in midfield this season

Aouar wants a move away from Lyon.

Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid in the current window. With both midfielders valued at over €50 million each by their respective clubs, Arsenal will have to find a way to raise funds by selling players in order to finance deals for the midfielders.

The North London club offered Matteo Guendouzi and an undisclosed sum to Lyon, in exchange for Aouar. Lyon swiftly rejected this offer.

Arsenal board [as Arteta too] are convinced that Houssem Aouar is a real ‘top player’. And Aouar would love to move to Premier League. But after refusing Guendouzi as part of the negotiation, OL don’t want to accept any swap deal. Price tag €60m and no new bid yet from #AFC ⚪️🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2020

Houssem Aouar recently received his first senior French call-up, after he impressed France coach, Didier Deschamps, with his stellar performances in the knock-out rounds of the Champions League. Aouar guided Lyon to the semi-finals of the Champions League, beating Juventus and Manchester City on the way.

Arsenal have been searching for a top-quality midfielder since the departure of Cesc Fabregas to Barcelona in 2011. Arteta has already brought in reinforcements in attack and defense this summer. He managed to resign Dani Ceballos, on loan, from Real Madrid, after the Spaniard's hugely impressive season on loan at Arsenal last season.

Arteta will be keen to partner Ceballos with another quality midfielder in the center of the park and Aouar would be the perfect fit at Arsenal.

The midfielder oozes composure and confidence on the ball and is known to have an eye for a pass. Aouar may well be the type of player Arsenal need to make a legitimate push for a Champions League place this season.