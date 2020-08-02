According to Express Sport, Manchester United target Jadon Sancho will not force a move to Old Trafford this summer if the Red Devils fail to meet Borussia Dortmund's asking price.

The Englishman has reportedly been slapped with a £108 million price tag and the Red Devils will have to pay that amount in full to secure his signature.

While Sancho is interested in a move to Manchester United, reports suggest that he will not turn his back on his current club to do so.

Having made a name for himself as one of the most sought-after players in world football, Sancho enjoyed a stunning 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

With 17 goals and assists apiece to his name, the England international was one of the best players in the country and developed a reputation of being a serial match-winner.

Manchester United and Dortmund yet to officially agree fee for Sancho

Jadon Sancho could secure his dream move to Manchester United this summer

Manchester United have been interested in signing him for more than a year now and are expected to finally land him this summer. However, the price tag remains an issue and the two clubs are no closer to agreeing a deal as things stand.

Sancho remains indebted to the club that gave him the opportunity to shine on the European stage and is unlikely to force though a move to Manchester United.

Earlier, it was reported that the two clubs agreed an initial cut-price fee for the Englishman, while the entire operation would be in excess of £100 million.

Jack Grealish has also been mentioned as a Manchester United target

Manchester United are in the market for reinforcements this summer and have also been linked with a move for Jack Grealish.

In recent days, Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has also been mentioned as a potential target, as the Red Devils look to add more quality to their backline.

Despite starting the season in underwhelming style, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished third in the Premier League. Manchester United were bolstered by the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window, as the Portuguese star spearheaded them to a place in next season Champions League.

The record English champions will look to build on Fernandes' arrival and add a few key players to their squad in the coming months, as they aim to compete on all fronts next season.

