According to a report from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is unlikely to stay at the club and will leave the Spanish giants for Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window. The Colombian has been presented with several options and a move to the Premier League is starting to seem likely.

The Real Madrid ace has Jorge Mendes as his agent and the Portuguese bigwig will ensure that his client takes up the best possible option. Manchester United has been in the market for a creative midfielder and Real Madrid's James Rodriguez fits the bill.

James Rodriguez has struggled to make an impact at Real Madrid this season and has often found himself on the fringes of Zinedine Zidane's squad. The attacking midfielder will be an excellent addition to a Manchester United that is currently trying to regain its cutting edge under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Jorge Mendes has brokered several deals with Manchester United and Real Madrid in the past and will be the key to the completion of this deal. A transfer fee, however, is yet to be decided and negotiations are still in the initial stages.

Manchester United could be a potential destination for Real Madrid star James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez is a talented player

James Rodriguez has not been particularly happy with his return to Real Madrid and has fallen out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane. The Colombian midfielder has been left out of the squad on numerous occasions and will move to a club where he can make his mark next season.

Arsenal and Everton have also expressed interest in signing the Real Madrid midfielder and may bid for James Rodriguez this summer. Manchester United will want to avoid a bidding war and bring the Colombian midfielder to Old Trafford for a reasonable price.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to reinforce his Manchester United squad in the upcoming transfer window and James Rodriguez can solve a few problems for the Norwegian manager. The Colombian star can in matches singlehandedly on his day and can be an asset for Manchester United

James Rodriguez to Manchester United next season?

Manchester United has witnessed a resurgence this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has managed to finish in the third place in the Premier League table. The Red Devils have Bruno Fernandes to thank for their renaissance and will be hoping that the Portuguese midfielder can replicate his heroics in the Champions League next season.

Manchester United is competing on several fronts next season and will need to improve its squad depth to remain a potent force. The arrival of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid can help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mould his side into a European powerhouse.

Bruno Fernandes has been excellent for Manchester United

James Rodriguez is looking for a way out of Real Madrid and Jorge Mendes may well have the answer. Real Madrid won La Liga this season and will play against Manchester City later today with the hope of keeping its Champions League dreams alive.

James Rodriguez is unlikely to feature in Real Madrid's Champions League campaign and is currently weighing his options in the summer.

