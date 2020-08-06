Paul Scholes names Manchester United's biggest threat in Europa League

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Manchester United great Paul Scholes commented on the Red Devils' chances of winning the Europa League and claimed that Manchester United will face tough competition from some of the other teams in the European competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side laboured to a 2-1 victory against Austrian club LASK yesterday. Manchester United had a nearly unassailable 5-0 lead from the first leg and completed the formalities yesterday with goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Manchester United has a difficult road to the Europa League final, however, and will have to be at its best to win the European title. The Europa League is stacked with formidable teams from across the continent and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to get the best out of his talented team.

Manchester United got off to a slow start this season but has experienced an extraordinary renaissance since the Premier League restart. The Red Devils finish in the third place in the Premier League and are currently the favourites to win the Europa League this year.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes claims that Inter Milan is Solskjaer's biggest test

Inter Milan has a formidable squad

Under the tutelage of Antonio Conte, Inter Milan has become a powerful side and poses the biggest threat to Manchester United's ambitions in the Europa League. Inter Milan has former Manchester United players Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in its ranks and can present a serious threat to the Red Devils.

Paul Scholes weighed in on Manchester United's chances in the Europa League this season and claimed that the likes of Sevilla, AS Roma, and Inter Milan can be potential obstacles for Manchester United in the competition.

"Roma obviously will have quality, Italian teams are always difficult to play against. But the biggest threat to Manchester United winning this Europa League to me is Inter Milan. Along with Manchester United, I think they’re the best team in it."

Scholes backed his former side to defeat Inter Milan in the competition and went on to claim that Manchester United has better players at its disposal than Antonio Conte's side.

"I just think if Manchester United are firing, they’re mentally right, they’re fresh, I think they’ve got better players than Inter Milan, they’ll just come through that. They’ll beat Copenhagen, I don’t think it's a problem."

The Manchester United legend also claimed that the likes of Sevilla and AS Roma have excellent teams and will view the Europa League as their best chance for silverware.

Manchester United defeated LASK yesterday

"This Europa League is a really big opportunity for them now. There’s some decent teams left in there, you can’t dismiss the likes of Sevilla, who won it three times on the trot at one stage."

Manchester United is equipped with potent attacking options and the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood will relish the prospect of leading the line for the club. Bruno Fernandes has also been sensational for the Red Devils and has become one of the leaders of the squad under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United will want to prove a point in the Europa League this month and get past the likes of Inter Milan and Sevilla to send a strong message to the rest of Europe.

