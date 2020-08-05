Sevilla vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2019-20

AS Roma hosts Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla side as the Europa League returns to action in Italy after a lengthy absence. Both sides boast imposing attacking lineups and will want to come away from this fixture with a victory that will guarantee progress to the next stage of the competition.

The Italians finished in the fifth place in the Serie A table and will have to win the Europa League if they want to qualify for the Champions League next season. AS Roma also lost a few key players after the end of the Serie A campaign and will have to be at its best against a strong Sevilla outfit.

Under the tutelage of Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla has become a force to reckon with and the likes of Lucas Ocampos and Luuk de Jong pose a serious threat in the final third. Sevilla is the most successful team in the history of the Europa League and will be as determined as ever to lift the trophy for the sixth time.

Sevilla vs AS Roma Head-to-Head

Much to this writer's surprise, AS Roma and Sevilla have never played a single fixture in their illustrious history. The two clubs have a legendary heritage in their respective countries and the fact that they have never encountered each other gives this fixture an added importance.

Sevilla finished its La Liga season with a flourish and picked up four victories in its last five games. AS Roma also capped off its league campaign in emphatic fashion with a 3-1 victory against Serie A champions Juventus.

Sevilla form guide: W-W-W-D-W

AS Roma form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Sevilla vs AS Roma Team News

Ever Banega is not available for this fixture

Sevilla

Sevilla will be unable to avail the services of several key players against AS Roma in the one-legged Europa League tie. Argentine veteran Ever Banega has left Sevilla to begin his Arabian adventure and is likely to be replaced by Oliver Torres in the midfield.

First-choice goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik is currently recuperating from a knee injury and will be replaced by Yassine Bounou in the starting eleven. Nemanja Gudelj tested positive for the coronavirus and will also be unavailable for this fixture.

Injured: Nemanja Gudelj, Tomas Vaclik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AS Roma will be without Chris Smalling

AS Roma

Chris Smalling has been excellent for AS Roma in the Serie A this season but will return to Manchester United after his one-year spell at the club and will not be available against Sevilla. Lorenzo Pellegrini is also injured and will play no part in the match.

French midfielder Jordan Veretout is suspended for the fixture after accumulating one too many yellow cards. Italian sensation Nicolo Zaniolo is fully fit and is likely to start for the Italian club. AS Roma has a potent attacking combination and will want to strike early against Sevilla.

Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jordan Veretout

Sevilla vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Sevilla XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergio Escudero; Fernando, Joan Jordan, Oliver Torres; Suso, Luuk de Jong, Lucas Ocampos

AS Roma XI (3-5-2): Pau Lopez; Ibanez, Federico Fazio, Aleksandar Kolarov; Carles Perez, Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Riccardo Calafiori; Edin Dzeko, Nikola Kalinic

Sevilla vs AS Roma Prediction

Both Sevilla and AS Roma have tremendous attacking potential and the MSV-Arena in Germany wil see a high-scoring and thoroughly entertaining encounter. Julen Lopetegui's side is likely to control large parts of the game with its possession-based style of play.

The likes of Edin Dzeko, Nicola Kalinic, and Nicolo Zaniolo can be devastating in the final third and may give AS Roma a slight edge in this fixture. Sevilla is also likely to get on to the scoresheet but may not be able to handle the Italian side's attacking exploits.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-3 AS Roma

