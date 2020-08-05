Reports: Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho could result in transfer boost for Manchester City

According to recent reports in the English media, Manchester United's exploits in the transfer market could result in an unexpected financial boost for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.

Manchester United has expressed its desire to build on the good work done by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The club's chief executive Ed Woodward is working on a move that could see Borussia Dortmund's English prodigy Jadon Sancho return to the Premier League.

🗣️ @talkSPORTDrive: "Just had a tweet from Gareth, talking about the Ferran Torres signing."



"He says 'There's no chance Sancho is worth 5 times what Torres would cost."' ❌



"'Dortmund are applying an #MUFC tax.'"



Is this a fair point? How much is Sancho worth? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/S54n0m0mje — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 29, 2020

Jadon Sancho has been sensational in the Bundesliga and can be virtually unplayable at his best. The English winger has been linked with a move to the Premier League and recent reports suggest that Manchester United leads the race to sign the forward.

Sancho also spent some time in Manchester City's youth ranks but Pep Guardiola's side is unlikely to express any interest in its former player. Manchester City has already signed highly-rated Valencia winger Ferran Torres and is now focussing on reinforcing its defence ahead of the next season.

Manchester City will receive a part of Manchester United's Jadon Sancho transfer fee

Jadon Sancho is an excellent player

Manchester United is currently engaged in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho in the upcoming transfer window. The German side wants an astonishing €108 million as a transfer fee for the Englishman and Manchester United will try to bring the price down in the coming weeks.

Manchester City, on the other hand, spent only €25 million to complete the transfer of Spanish forward Ferran Torres and could receive an additional boost if Manchester United manage to bring Jadon Sancho to the city.

According to multiple reports, Manchester City is set to receive a fee of €15 million if Manchester United pay the full asking price for Jadon Sancho. Borussia Dortmund is unwilling to negotiate the transfer and it seems exceedingly likely that Manchester United will have to dig deep into its treasury to fulfil one of its primary transfer objectives.

Dortmund want a total of €120M from Man Utd for Jadon Sancho and have set a deadline of August 10th, reports @cfbayern pic.twitter.com/nrc5a3HiDi — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 3, 2020

Manchester City will be happy with the fee it will receive from a potential Jadon Sancho transfer. Pep Guardiola has already set his sights on defensive reinforcements this summer and wants to invest in centre-backs and full-backs to improve the defensive record of the team.

The signing of Ferran Torres effectively plugs the gaping holes left by David Silva and Leroy Sane. Manchester City also has the likes of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva in its ranks and does not need to sign any more midfielders and forwards this season.

Ferran Torres has made waves in La Liga

Manchester United has been a resurgent force under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood have excelled for the Red Devils. Manchester United is one of the favourites to win the Europa League this season.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have qualified for the Champions League next season and will have to improve their squads to put up a fight in the competition.

