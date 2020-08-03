According to reports in the English media, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is impressed with Porto full-back Alex Telles and wants to bring the Brazilian defender to Manchester United.

Alex Telles has been exceptional for Porto in the recent past and Manchester United wants to bid for the left-back to solidify what has been a rather suspect defence.

Manchester United can repeat their Bruno Fernandes masterstroke this summer #mufchttps://t.co/mB62qFwMhU — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) August 3, 2020

While Manchester United has managed to improve its defence considerably as compared to the previous season, Solskjaer still needs to make a few more changes to ensure that Manchester United is able to compete for the Premier League title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made it clear that Manchester United needs to invest in new players to give the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City a run for their money and is depending on Ed Woodward and the other executives at Manchester United to make the right decisions in the transfer market.

Also Read: Manchester United manager Solskjaer is unhappy with Ed Woodward's lack of decisiveness

Manchester United sets its sights on Porto defender Alex Telles

Alex Telles has made ripples in the Portuguese league

Advertisement

Alex Telles is a talented Brazilian left-back and has become a mainstay in Porto's starting eleven. The Portuguese champions have relied heavily on the defender this season and will not allow him to leave for a bargain price.

Telles has been linked to several Premier League clubs in the past and nearly joined Chelsea prior to the 2019/20 Premier League season. The 27-year-old has a few peak years ahead of him and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to make full use of Manchester United's financial prowess to bring the talented defender to the club.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has improved under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has struggled with his fitness in the recent past. His absence in the Red Devils' starting eleven has often resulted in a massive weak link in the side and Manchester United will have to find a solution this summer to ensure that are its bases are covered.

Luke Shaw to miss Manchester United's Europa League run but hope he will return for new PL season #mufc #manutd https://t.co/1qtXRo5QGZ — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 30, 2020

Manchester United has experienced an extraordinary renaissance under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has played brilliant football since the Premier League restart. The Red Devils were written off at the start of the season but have managed to work their way to a third-place finish and a Champions League qualification spot.

Manchester United's resurgence in the Premier League can be attributed to the acquisition of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the winter transfer window. The creative midfielder has been the catalyst to several positive changes at Manchester United and has become a key player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bruno Fernandes has been excellent for Manchester United

Manchester United still has a few defensive issues to resolve, however, and needs to reinforce a defensive line that is prone to the occasional error. David de Gea and Harry Maguire are yet to inspire confidence in Manchester United's defensive line and the signing of Alex Telles will be a step in the right direction.

Manchester United is one of the favourites to win the Europa League this month and will rely heavily on the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to inspire the side to glory in the European competition.

Also Read: Premier League 2019/20: Team of the season