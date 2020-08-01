Reports: Manchester United manager Solskjaer unhappy with Ed Woodward's lack of decisiveness

According to reports in the English media, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not happy with Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward's failed exploits in the transfer market and wants the Red Devils to be more decisive than their Premier League rivals when it comes to bringing generational talents to the club.

Solskjaer has done a commendable job at Manchester United but needs some help from the club's financial powerhouses to complete his renaissance at the club. Manchester United has shown promise since the Premier League restart but may not be able to match Manchester City and Liverpool with its current squad.

Solskjaer has some big plans - now it's over to Ed Woodward... https://t.co/VeyvyAq4Ia — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 29, 2020

Manchester United has not managed to maintain the extraordinary dominance that it exerted over English football under Sir Alex Ferguson and a large section of the fanbase places the blame on Ed Woodward's shoulders.

Apart from a few fleeting exceptions, Manchester United's signings have not fulfilled expectations since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure and Solskjaer expects much more from the chief executives of one of the most powerful clubs in the world.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer wants Jadon Sancho to join the club

Jadon Sancho is one of the most promising talents in Europe

Solskjaer has led a revolution at Manchester United and has managed to get some excellent results for his side since the Premier League restart. The Norwegian manager seems to have arrived at his best starting eleven and will look to make Manchester United a potent force next season.

Bruno Fernandes has become one of the best signings in recent Manchester United history and has effectively galvanised England's sleeping giant. The Portuguese midfielder has been exceptional for the Red Devils and has used his creativity to get the best out of a potent and talented forward line.

Manchester United will challenge on multiple fronts next seasons and has managed to qualify for the Champions League. The Red Devils will need to bolster their squad this summer to build on their good work this season and the Manchester United manager believes that Jadon Sancho would be an excellent addition.

Manchester United increasingly confident deal to sign Jadon Sancho can be done as talks continue with Borussia Dortmund — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 29, 2020

Jadon Sancho has been one of Borussia Dortmund's best players this season and will cost Manchester United a hefty transfer fee. The club is keen on bringing the English talent to the Premier League but faces tough competition from arch-rivals Liverpool to secure the winger's signing.

Solskjaer is also worried about Chelsea's sense of purpose in the transfer market. Frank Lampard has managed to bring Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to Stamford Bridge in quick succession and is also working on the potential acquisition of German sensation Kai Havertz.

Chelsea' successful exploits in the transfer market are a potential source of worry for Manchester United. The Premier League will be a heavily competitive league next season and Manchester United needs to pick up the pace in the transfer market to remain relevant in England and in Europe.

Ed Woodward has a massive task on its hands

The onus, therefore, lies on Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward to pull the strings for the club in the transfer market. Woodward has often disappointed fans of the Red Devils with his decisions in the past and will need to bring Jadon Sancho to the club to appease the passionate fanbase.

With Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial firing on all cylinders, Manchester United already has a formidable set of young and promising players. The addition of Jadon Sancho can potentially propel the Red Devils back to their perch next season.

