Juventus have agreed to sign Italian winger Federico Chiesa on loan from Fiorentina for the 2020-21 season, according to SkySports Italia.

The deal will reportedly include an option for possibly another year on loan, following which there will be an obligation to buy for a fee of €50 million.

Federico Chiesa joined Fiorentina at the age of 10, rising through the ranks to finally make his debut in 2016.

Chiesa has been one of the shining lights of Fiorentina and has attracted attention from some of the top teams in Europe such as Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 22-year-old is vastly experienced for his age, having registered 137 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina, scoring 26 goals. He has also made 19 appearances for the Italian national team.

Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina to Juventus, here we go! Loan with obligation to buy for €50m total. Medicals today. Personal terms agreed until June 2025. Official on next hours as Douglas Costa to Bayern Munich. ⚪️⚫️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #Chiesa #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

Juventus are looking to complete the loan signing of Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina on transfer deadline day

Italy v Poland: Group A - 2019 UEFA U-21 Championship

Federico Chiesa is expected in Turin on Monday, the final day of the summer transfer window, to complete his medical. Chiesa is expected to sign a contract that runs through to 2025.

Juventus have seen the departure of a number of first team players in recent weeks. Daniele Rugani left the Old Lady to join Rennes on a season-long loan, Douglas Costa will be moving on loan to Bayern Munich, while Mattia De Sciglio will reportedly be shipped to Lyon on loan.

The Turin club are rumored to be desperate to raise funds from player sales, but have only managed to create room in their squad and their wage bill by sending players on loan.

This has given the defending Serie-A champions the opportunity to sign Federico Chiesa on loan with an opportunity to buy.

Federico Chiesa is set to join Juventus on a two-year loan deal, with an obligation to buy for €40m. €10m loan fee spread across the two seasons. (Source: @DiMarzio) pic.twitter.com/ORUhPFNo7h — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 4, 2020

Federico Chiesa has been eager to move to a top European club in recent years. At Juventus, he will get the opportunity to fight for silverware and play in the Champions League under one of his idols Andrea Pirlo.

Chiesa will also be given the chance to team up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala up front.

However, Chiesa is sure to face stiff competition for a place in the starting XI from players such as Federico Bernadeschi, Juan Cuadrado and Dejan Kusulevski to name a few.