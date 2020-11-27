Reports: Juventus among many teams interested in Erling Haaland

Juventus are among a host of teams currently monitoring Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland, according to reports. The Norwegian, who has been in brilliant form since making the move to the Bundesliga club in January this year, is among the best young strikers in the world at the moment.

Haaland’s rise at RB Salzburg was phenomenal; the Norwegian scored 28 goals from 22 games in all competitions in the first half of last season, igniting interest from clubs around Europe before Dortmund turned out to be his preferred destination.

If people were expecting him to slow down after a move to a tougher league, they were in for a surprise. The Norwegian striker scored 16 times in 18 games for the Black and Yellows to close the season, proving that he has the qualities to perform at the highest level.

This season, Erling Haaland already has 17 goals from 13 appearances. That includes ten goals from seven games in the league and six goals from four games in the Champions League. Understandably, the Norwegian is once again generating interest from a host of top clubs in the world, one of them being Juventus.

Juventus counting on a fantastic relationship with Mino Raiola to land Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has continued his record-breaking form this season too.

Juventus could face competition from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for the services of Erling Haaland. Borussia Dortmund remain determined to keep hold of their star but might be forced to let him go if Haaland causes a bidding war.

Bayern Munich have a history of picking the best stars from Dortmund and might be tempted to indulge in the Norwegian, especially after missing out on Timo Werner this summer.

PSG, on the other hand, are keen to unleash an attack consisting of Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. However, Juventus have a unique advantage over Bayern Munich and PSG that could work in their favour.

The Serie A champions have a fantastic relationship with Mino Raiola, who is Erling Haaland’s agent. That could give Juventus a defining edge in the race for the Norwegian. Incidentally, it was the superagent who helped the Old Lady secure the services of Dutch sensation Matthijs de Ligt last summer. and there’s no reason why Raiola couldn’t do that again.

Reminder. Erling Haaland is 20 years old 🤯🤯🤯#UCL pic.twitter.com/yFNnDJq21L — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 26, 2020

Erling Haaland has been linked with Juventus before and was close to a move to Turin in January 2018. The Old Lady were in contention for his signature again last winter too before he joined Dortmund. As such, Juventus will now hope that they could be third time lucky in their pursuit of the sensational youngster.