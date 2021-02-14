Reports: Juventus’ condition for signing Real Madrid star Marcelo revealed

Juventus are targeting a move for Real Madrid left-back Marcelo in the summer, but the deal depends on the fulfillment of a particular criterion.

According to JuveFC, the Serie A giants will sign the Brazilian if he agrees to lower his wage demands. Marcelo’s current contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2022, but Los Blancos would be willing to let him join Juventus at the end of this season.

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid from Fluminense in January 2007 and went on to become a club legend. Marcelo is among the most decorated players in the world at the moment but has been linked with a move to Juventus in the past, partly due to his fantastic relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. Los Blancos are not interested in renewing his contract and are also determined not to let him run down his contract, which means the Brazilian could be on the move this summer.

Juventus were interested in Marcelo last summer and even attempted to bring him to Turin. However, negotiations hit a standstill owing to the Brazilian’s wage demands, which were not realistic enough for the Serie A giants to pursue. The Bianconeri are willing to revisit their interest in the player in the upcoming summer, provided that Marcelo is willing to take a pay cut. The Brazilian currently earns around €8m, but Juventus are not ready to match that amount.

Marcelo has found himself further down the pecking order in recent seasons under Zinedine Zidane and there have been hints that he does not feature prominently in the Frenchman’s plans. The Brazilian will turn 33 in May and Real Madrid are eager to get him off the books soon.

The Real Madrid fullback’s potential arrival at Juventus could help all parties

Marcelo

If Marcelo does manage to complete a move to Turin in the summer, it could work in the favor of all parties. It would be an opportunity for the player to secure regular football, while also helping Real Madrid get rid of a player they no longer want. Juventus, on the other hand, believe that the Brazilian’s arrival could be similar to Dani Alves' transfer from Barcelona in 2006.

No one will talk about it because it’s not the cool thing to say nowadays, but Marcelo was absolutely amazing this evening. It has been a long, long time and we know he has gone through a lot but deserves huge credit for the game he had. Forever a legend, no matter what. pic.twitter.com/eaT5ihQpa3 — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome) February 9, 2021

Marcelo has enjoyed a long and fruitful career at Real Madrid but will be quietly confident that he a few years left in him. Now it remains to be seen whether he would be willing to accept Juventus’ terms and take a pay cut.