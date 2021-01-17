Reports: Juventus interested in signing Manchester United's Juan Mata but face competition from Spain

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United veteran Juan Mata. The Serie A giants have become specialists in signing free agents and are now plotting a move for the midfielder.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus will look to sign the Spaniard after his current deal with Manchester United expires at the end of the season.

Juan Mata has been starved of regular playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has shown that he still possesses quality and vision when given the chance.

The 32-year-old signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2011 for a fee believed to be in the region of €28 million. In his debut season, he played a starring role for the Blues as they won the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup. The following year, the west London giants won the UEFA Europa League.

Juan Mata's impressive performances earned him Chelsea's Player of the Year award in his first two years at the club. After falling out of favour at the club under José Mourinho, he was sold to Manchester United for a fee of £37.1 million in January 2014.

He had a promising start to life at Manchester United and became a fan-favourite during the reigns of Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho. His contributions have, however, diminished in recent seasons, and a move away from Old Trafford seems inevitable.

Juventus have been tipped as suitors for Juan Mata. However, they will face competition from Spanish side Valencia, who are reportedly interested in bringing back their former star.

Juan Mata could choose to return to Spain over a move to Juventus

Juan Mata could favour a move to Valencia over Juventus

A move to Juventus in the latter stages of one's career would be an enticing opportunity for most footballers.

Juan Mata could, however, follow the footsteps of fellow Spaniards Jesus Navas, Santi Cazorla and David Silva. The aforementioned players all left the Premier League and made triumphant returns to Spain.

Valencia owner Peter Lim welcomes the return of Juan Mata to the Spanish club. Valencia see an opportunity to re-sign Mata for free for the 2021/22 season #mulive [la razon] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 16, 2021

Cazorla and Navas have rejuvenated their careers since returning to their former clubs, a strategy that could appeal to Juan Mata.

A move back to Valencia would, therefore, make more sense for the Manchester United star.