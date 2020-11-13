Reports: Juventus looking to capitalize on Barcelona's struggles to sign Memphis Depay from Lyon

Barcelona were heavily linked with Memphis Depay last summer but financial constraints meant that the Blaugrana were unable to land the Lyon captain.

Depay has performed well since arriving in Ligue 1 in 2017, scoring 59 goals and providing 47 assists from 148 matches in all competitions. He has also played a key role in the resurgence of the Netherlands national team.

Depay was integral to the national side as the Dutch ended their six-year absence from major international tournaments by securing qualification for Euro 2020. It was during this run that he won an admirer in Ronald Koeman.

🔥#BarçaBestMatchEver @ChampionsLeague EDITION!🔥



Was it better the final

🆚 Juventus (2015)

or the match

🆚 Man. United (94/95)?



YOU decide, here 👉https://t.co/zTtLEXaVaY pic.twitter.com/j8tWcAE9ny — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 13, 2020

The Barcelona manager had Memphis Depay at the top of his summer wishlist, as he sought a new forward to replace Luis Suarez, who moved to Atletico Madrid. However, this failed to happen and the Netherlands international could leave Stade Gerland for nothing next summer or be available for a cut-price fee in January. The player has less than a year left on his contract.

The 26-year-old has done little to clear the air about where his future lies. He recently stated that Lyon 'should make the most of him while they can' which all but confirms his impending departure.

This season, Memphis Depay has continued from where he left off and currently has five goals and three assists from 10 matches. However, Lyon still find themselves seven points behind table-toppers Paris Saint-Germain.

Memphis Depay could test himself on the biggest stages again

Having emerged as a highly-rated youngster in the Netherlands Eredivisie, Memphis Depay completed a mega money move to Manchester United. He was expected to blossom under the tutelage of compatriot Louis Van Gaal.

Advertisement

However, that failed to happen and Depay departed Old Trafford just 18 months later as a certified flop. His performances in Lyon has massively boosted his reputation, and at 26 years of age, he could spend his prime years at the summit of the game.

💪 A Man of the Match performance for @WMckennie on international duty with the @USMNT 🇺🇸



Tonight, a South American Bianconeri derby, whilst Brazil are in action in the early hours of tomorrow morning 🇨🇴🇺🇾🇧🇷 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 13, 2020

By all indications, Barcelona appears to be his most likely destination. However, Juventus could take advantage of the current crisis at Camp Nou to swoop in with a better offer.

Other clubs like AC Milan are also said to be interested. A report by Spanish publication Sport.es reveals that Juventus executive Fabio Paratici sent scouts to the Netherlands to monitor Memphis Depay in action.