Manchester United are '90 percent' certain of signing AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu as a free agent next summer, according to Bild. The Red Devils are reportedly facing heavy competition from Italian giants Juventus for the Turkish star, but are in pole position to secure his signature.

Calhanoglu has entered the final year of his contract with AC Milan, and the Serie A side are eager to sign him to a new deal. Calhanoglu's demands are, however, proving to be an obstacle for Milan, which has opened the door for him to make the move to another team.

The 26-year-old joined AC Milan for €20 million from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017. Hakan Calhanoglu has gone on to make 110 appearances for Milan in Serie A, and has become a crucial member of their squad in that time.

Calhanoglu has been instrumental in AC Milan's revival, after years of disappointment. The creative midfielder has struck an impressive partnership with talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which is why Milan are keen to keep a hold of him.

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Hakan Calhanoglu despite competition from Juventus

Calhanoglu has, however, reportedly made clear his intentions to leave AC Milan as a free agent at the end of the season unless his current demands are met. The former Leverkusen man has attracted attention from some of the top clubs in Europe such as Manchester United, and Juventus.

Bild's Christian Falk was speaking with Sempremilan as quoted by Football Italia and claimed that the midfielder has been in talks with Manchester United and there is a high probability that he will join them.

"According to our information, the first talks between Manchester and the entourage of Calhanoglu about a transfer in 2021 already took place this summer," said Falk.

"At that time, things were already very advanced. This is supported by the fact that the management rejected an offer from Juventus for an immediate transfer in 2020 shortly before the end of the transfer deadline."

"At the moment it's about the exact salary for the transfer. Calhanoglu has the big advantage that he is a free agent."

Manchester United are reportedly eager to sign an attacking midfielder, as a potential replacement for the aging Juan Mata, and to provide cover for Bruno Fernandes.

Juventus on the other hand, have been known to be masters of the 'free-agent' market, and are looking to take advantage of Calhanoglu's contract situation.