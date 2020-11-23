Reports: Juventus will try to sign Villareal striker Gerard Moreno

According to Todofichajes, Juventus will try to sign Villareal striker Gerard Moreno next summer. The 28-year-old has been one of the most reliable strikers in the La Liga and has made an impressive start to the 2020-21 campaign,

Moreno has scored five goals in eight games while continuing his fine form from last season. He finished the 2019–20 season with 18 league goals to his name, winning the Zarra Trophy.

Gerard Moreno joined Villareal at the age of 18 in 2010. The Spanish striker slowly made his way up the ranks at the club, finally making his debut for the senior team in 2012. He was then loaned out to Mallorca for a season, where he thrived, scoring eleven goals in 31 games.

In 2015, Moreno joined Espanyol, where he enjoyed a prolific 2017-18 campaign, finding the back of the net 16 times. Gerard returned to Villarreal in June of 2018, agreeing to a five-year contract in a deal worth €20 million.

Since rejoining Villareal, Moreno has become one of the standout strikers in the La Liga, scoring 31 goals in 78 league appearances for the club. His performances earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team, for whom he has made nine appearances and scored four goals.

Juventus are likely to make a move for Gerard Moreno next summer

Juventus have been interested in the Spaniard for a long time now, with the report claiming that they already attempted to sign the player in this year's summer window. Juventus reportedly faced fierce resistance from Villareal but are rumored to be plotting another move for Moreno next summer.

Juventus signed Alvaro Morato from Atletico Madrid this summer, but with the former Chelsea man lacking back-up, Juventus are eager to sign another striker. The 2020-21 season is proving to be a harsh one for players because of the tight schedule.

At the age of 28, Moreno has enough experience and quality to settle into Italian football. The Spanish striker is also in the 'peak stage' of his career and is likely to fancy a move to a top European team, where he can make a name for himself.

Juventus would ideally like to pursue Moreno in the winter transfer window, but reports suggest that Villareal will not entertain any offers for their talisman in January. Therefore The Old Lady will have to wait until next summer to sign the player.