Reports: Kevin De Bruyne chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne has picked a side in the eternal Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate that has split the world in two for the last decade.

Manchester City’s midfield wizard was asked to choose between Barcelona’s Argentinean magician or Juventus’ Portuguese talisman. The Belgian footballer did not hesitate to let the world know that he belonged to camp Lionel Messi.

Kevin De Bruyne joined Chelsea as a 21-year-old but failed to break into the first team at Stamford Bridge. The Blues’ loss turned to be Manchester City’s gain, though.

The Belgian arrived at the Etihad after a splendid season at Wolfsburg and has since evolved into one of the best midfielders in the world. For that reason, Cristiano Ronaldo fans may not be very pleased to see such a talented player pledge his allegiance to the 'rival' camp.

The Belgian took part in ESPN’s “You Have to Answer” challenge, along with countryman Romelu Lukaku, during international duty. De Bruyne faced a string of questions where he had to choose between two options. and the midfield maestro gave some interesting answers in the process.

However, the question of the day was also the inevitable one in the modern era for any interview associated with football – Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Manchester City midfielder took a split second to assess his options, and his answer was short and crisp – Lionel Messi. His international teammate Lukaku took a little longer but eventually settled on Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was a short illustration of how far the two superstars have impacted the football world, dividing opinion among international teammates as well!

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry shows no signs of slowing down

Cristiano Ronaldo

With Lionel Messi linked with a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City after his current Barcelona contract expires, perhaps Kevin de Bruyne’s choice of answer provides a subtle hint of what may lie ahead for the Argentine.

Manchester City remain the favourites for the Argentinean’s signature, but Lionel Messi might yet be tempted to prove himself in the league where Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself.

The Portuguese captain has won league titles in all four countries he has played in, but it is unknown whether such an 'achievement' entices his Argentinean nemesis.

However, it is safe to assume that Lionel Messi’s future will continue to make headlines as a blockbuster summer of 2021 beckons. Until then, the world will continue to be divided in the ageless debate – Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.