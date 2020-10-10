Reports: Kevin De Bruyne close to agreeing to Manchester City contract extension

Manchester City have reportedly made progress in their talks with Kevin De Bruyne's representatives over a contract extension according to the Daily Mail. De Bruyne's contract with Manchester City is set to expire in 2023, but he is said to be keen to extend his contract for an additional two years at the club.

De Brunye's latest contract will take his wages to over £300,000 per week with a further bonus as well, making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea midfielder is currently earning a reported £280,000 per week at Manchester City and has two and a half years left on his current deal. He was made vice-captain of the club after the departure of David Silva in the summer.

Kevin De Bruyne joined City in 2015 for a then club-record fee of £55 million from Wolfsburg. De Bruyne has been nothing short of exceptional in Manchester City colours, making 227 appearances in his five seasons with the club. De Bruyne has registered 58 goals and an astonishing 90 assists for the Citizens.

De Bruyne has led Manchester City to two Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup with the club. In the 2017–18 season, he played a significant role in Manchester City becoming the only Premier League team to attain 100 points in a single season.

His success with Manchester City has also coincided with the Belgian winning a large number of person accolades. In the 2019–20 season, De Bruyne tied Thierry Henry's record for most assists in a Premier League season and won the Player of the Season award.

De Bruyne has won the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award twice, Manchester City's Player of the Season three times, the PFA Players' Player of the Year, the UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season, and the Belgian Sportsman of the Year.

De Bruyne was one of the few Manchester City superstars who showed loyalty to the club when it was hit with a two-year ban from European competition for breaching financial fair play rules. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to reward the superstars who stood by the club during those tough times.

The Belgian midfielder is currently one of the best in the world and has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid in the past. De Bruyne is currently 29, and his potential contract extension to 2025, will most likely see him end his career at Manchester City.

Manchester City executives were reportedly keen to open talks with Kevin De Bruyne's representatives of a contract extension at the end of the 2019-20 Premier League. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced Manchester City to postpone negotiations with the Belgian.