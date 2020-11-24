Reports: Kevin de Bryune wants Manchester City to sign Jack Grealish

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bryune wants his club to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, according to reports. The Belgian midfielder has seen his team struggle this season after conceding the Premier League title to Liverpool the last term.

Manchester City were expected to stamp their authority on the league this time and seize back their crown from the Reds. However, nothing has gone according to plan at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s side are 13th in the Premier League after eight games, eight points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Although, they do have a game in hand.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are tied with Spurs on 20 points. Even though it’s a tad too early for predictions, Manchester City are already trailing and their recent performances have spoken of a need for creative reinforcements. Guardiola was beaten by old foe Jose Mourinho on Saturday and the Spaniard will know that his team have some catching up to do.

The January window brings an opportunity for Manchester City to look for reinforcements and De Bruyne believes that Grealish is just what the club needs right now.

Grealish could cost Manchester City more than £100m

Grealish looks set for another stellar season ahead

The Englishman enjoyed a stellar 2019/20 season, helping Aston Villa avoid relegation on the final day. Jack Grealish finished with ten goals from 41 appearances and was heavily linked to Manchester United all through the summer. However, the Red Devils refrained from investing in the Englishman, which already looks like a mistake.

Grealish has five goals and six assists from eight games so far and United’s loss could yet turn out to be Manchester City’s gain. Guardiola has recently committed his immediate future to the club and could be preparing to approach the January transfer window with renewed vigor. And his midfielder maestro has apparently recommended the Aston Villa captain as the ideal target for City.

De Bruyne watched Grealish from close quarters while on international duty last week when Belgium faced England in the UEFA Nations League. The Belgian midfielder was apparently very impressed with the Englishman and has already spoken to Guardiola about Grealish. Manchester City are now preparing to move for the Aston Villa star, however, he will not come cheap.

Grealish signed a contract extension with Aston Villa in the summer, committing himself to the club until the summer of 2025. As such, he could cost Manchester City over £100m, even though Dean Smith’s side are under no pressure to sell.

But with a deal for Lionel Messi looking increasingly unlikely, Guardiola could turn his attention to Grealish.