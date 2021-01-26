Reports: Kylian Mbappe will consider Liverpool move if they table an offer

PSG star Kylian Mbappe would reportedly be open to a move to Liverpool should the Reds make an offer for him in the summer.

The Frenchman is in the final 18 months of his contract with PSG. Although he has admitted that he is happy in Paris, ESPN's Julien Laurens has claimed that a move to Liverpool is still possible.

Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool now have the ability to attract the biggest stars in world football, with Thiago Alcantara signing for the club last summer.

A move for Kylian Mbappe will not be easy to pull off because of the financial ramifications of a potential deal, but it is still possible.

The Reds are likely to face competition from Real Madrid as the Whites are preparing for a big summer ahead.

Kylian Mbappe would consider a move to Liverpool if the Premier League champions table an offer. [espn]

Mbappe’s form this season hasn’t been the best, and some pundits believe it is because of Neymar’s absence at times, the arrival of a new manager in Mauricio Pochettino as well as his contract situation.

Kylian Mbappe’s move to Liverpool possible but difficult

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most talented footballers in the world. At just 22, he has so much football left in him, even though he has already won the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp has already spoken highly of Mbappe and even tried to sign him when the Frenchman was just a teenager at Monaco.

Klopp has said that Liverpool have absolutely no chance of signing a player like him because of the finances involved. However, the longer he goes without signing a new deal with PSG, the more likely his exit will become.

Mbappe will only have a year remaining on his contract in June this year, and that will put PSG in a precarious position as they will not be able to demand a steep fee for him. His wages, however, will still remain an issue.

Mbappe currently earns nearly double of Mohamed Salah’s wages, and the latter is Liverpool’s highest-paid player, earning £200k a week.

Liverpool are also looking to extend Virgil van Dijk’s contract, and he is likely to earn more than Salah.

The Reds will have to sell one or maybe two of their highest earners to compete for Mbappe’s signature, and that looks unlikely.

"Liverpool don't want to spend a lot of money in January transfer window, they are planning for something interesting next summer."

There is still hope though, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had claimed that Liverpool want to avoid spending in January to sign someone big next summer.

Could it be Kylian Mbappe they are after? Only time will tell.