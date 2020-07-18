Former Barcelona and Manchester United defender Laurent Blanc has offered his services to become Barcelona manager, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Frenchman, who is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, has also been linked to the job at Valencia.

Laurent Blanc has previously managed Girondins de Bordeaux, the France national team and Paris Saint-Germain. He has been without a job since his departure from PSG back in 2016.

Laurent Blanc linked with the Barcelona manager role

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has been under immense pressure since his arrival at the Camp Nou, with fans turning on the former Betis manager after losing the title to arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Setien, who is known for his attacking philosophy, has been unable to transform the fortunes of the Spanish giants as they were pipped to the title by Los Blancos.

Laurent Blanc as manager of Paris Saint-Germain

Understandably, there have been whispers about his position at the helm with senior players such as Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique vocally communicating their disappointment with the current season.

The Catalan giants take on Napoli in the Champions League in August, which remains their only hope of securing silverware this season. Laurent Blanc was one of many managers who was linked to the job when the Barcelona board decided to sack Ernesto Valverde.

The Frenchman won four Ligue 1 titles during his time in France and understands the Barcelona DNA, having worked under Johan Cruyff during his time as a player in Catalonia.

Francisco Javier García Pimienta, the Barcelona B team coach, has also been linked to the role of the manager. Quique Setien is under tremendous pressure to turn things around in the upcoming Champions League knockout stage and could be sacked at the end of the season.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has reportedly held crisis talks with Setien, according to ESPN.

If Barcelona decide to replace Setien, it won't be a quick fix for any manager, as they currently have an ageing squad. Also, Lionel Messi's current contract expires at the end of next season.

The Argentine has expressed his displeasure about the current situation and it remains to be seen if he renews his deal this summer.

Messi could walk for free in 2021 and although he is likely to see out the rest of his career at Barcelona, he has reportedly grown disgruntled with life at the Camp Nou in recent weeks.