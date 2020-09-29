Reports: Leeds United set to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance

According to Daily Mail, Leeds United are in pole position to sign French midfielder Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich. Cuisance will reportedly cost Leeds United £18 million.

Michael Cuisance signed for Bayern Munich from Borussia Mönchengladbach in August 2019 for a fee of nearly €10 million. Cuisance has struggled for game time during his one year at Bayern Munich, making only 10 appearances for Bayern in the Bundesliga last season.

Cuisance has been the subject of interest from Leeds United and Newcastle United, but Leeds seem to have beaten fellow Premier League side Newcastle to the signing of France U-20 international Cuisance.

Leeds are reportedly discussing a five-year contract for Cuisance, but this will not be the end of their transfer activity. Leeds are also in the running for the signature of Gyrano Kerk from Utrecht and Demarai Gray from Leicester City.

Talks progressing between Leeds and Bayern Münich for Michaël Cuisance. Personal terms already agreed. €20m as final fee offered by Leeds to complete the deal. ⚪️ #LUFC #Bayern #transfers https://t.co/WZ8c4TjUH8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

Leeds are looking to complete deal for Bayern midfielder Michael Cuisance in the next few days

Michael Cuisance could be on his way to Leeds

Leeds have already made some big-money signings this summer in the form of Rodrigo for €30 million from Valencia, Diego Llorente for €20 million from Real Sociedad, and Helder Costa for €18 million from Wolves.

Leeds have spent a total of €88 million this summer, and are likely to cross the €100 million mark if they sign Cuisance from Bayern Munich. Leeds United returned to the Premier League this season after a 16-year exile, and are looking to make their mark on England's top flight.

Leeds have had a promising start to their Premier League campaign, winning two out of their first three games. In their first game of the season, Leeds fell just short of causing a massive upset, losing 4-3 to reigning Champions Liverpool at Anfield.

Advertisement

The Leeds United hierarchy seem determined to everything in their power to ensure that Leeds not only retain their Premier League status for next season, but also enter the top half of the Premier League.

Michael Cuisance is on the verge of leaving Bayern to join Leeds United. Good or bad decision from the Bundesliga club? 💸



#FCB #Bayern pic.twitter.com/NpIP5sZEUw — DW Sports (@dw_sports) September 28, 2020

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is a proven master tactician and coach, and will be eager to sign Michael Cuisance as he looks to develop a squad for the future.

At 21, Michael Cuisance is a young and talented midfielder, who will have a lot of time to grow and develop under a brilliant coach in Marcelo Bielsa. He will, however have a weight of expectations on his shoulders, as he is joining Leeds from Bayern Munich, where he won the Champions League last season.