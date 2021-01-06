Reports: Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos tipped to join PSG in the summer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to add Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos to their star-studded line-up at the end of the season.

The Barcelona and Real Madrid captains' contracts with their respective clubs will expire in June, and PSG are already queuing up to sign them as free agents.

Lionel Messi famously requested a move away from Barcelona in the summer, but the Blaugrana were quick to reject the Argentine's demands. This has led to a disconnect between Messi and the Barcelona front-office, with the forward said to be disgruntled with his current situation at the club.

Sergio Ramos is still waiting for Real Madrid to offer him a new contract and is looking to retire with Los Blancos. However, if the Madrid giants do decide to part ways with the Spaniard, he will be free to join PSG in the summer.

According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV, PSG have already made contact with Sergio Ramos. The publication states that the veteran defender has allegedly told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that PSG have already guaranteed the signing of Lionel Messi at the end of the season.

These transfers will certainly send shockwaves throughout the footballing world and would make PSG one of the greatest teams of all time on paper.

Signing Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos will be difficult for PSG

New PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino could have a superteam to work with next season

Buying two of the best players on the planet will prove difficult for PSG as both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos would demand high wages.

There is also no guarantee that Ramos would even join the French champions, given his history with Messi and Neymar.

The Real Madrid captain has gone into many battles against Barcelona and has come up against the South American forwards on multiple occasions. He has a history of bad blood between him and Barcelona, and the possibility of the Spaniard joining his perennial rivals at Paris looks unlikely.

Messi, however, looks almost nailed on to join his former teammate Neymar at PSG. With the club's drastic dip in form, it seems certain that the Argentine will leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

Linking up with Neymar and working under new PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino would be too good a deal to pass up for Lionel Messi.

Neymar had recently even declared that he would like to reunite with Messi in Paris next season.