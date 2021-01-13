Reports: Liverpool closely monitoring RC Lens defender Loic Bade

Liverpool are in dire need of defensive reinforcements this month and could turn their attentions to Ligue 1 to address the injury issues plaguing their backline.

According to Sport Witness, the Reds are targeting RC Lens defender Loic Bade and are silently working to secure his services. The 20-year-old has been indispensable for the Ligue 1 side this season and has already appeared 16 times in the league.

The Frenchman first caught the attention of scouts during his time at the Le Havre academy. Bade made his senior debut with the Sky-and-Navy, before moving to Lens last season.

The youngster has earned rave reviews with his consistent performances this campaign and is well known for his aerial abilities. Loic Bade is also good with the ball at his feet and is adept at winning possession back with well-timed tackles and intelligent interceptions. It is not a surprise that Liverpool are interested in him.

However, the Reds are not the only club monitoring the Frenchman, who reportedly has quite a few suitors around Europe. AC Milan also have Loic Bade on their radar, but the Serie A giants are concentrating on landing Mohamed Simakan at the moment. That could open up a window of opportunity for Liverpool to get their man.

It is not yet clear, however, whether the Reds are willing to justify their interest with a concrete bid this month. Given his age, Liverpool might be tempted to continue monitoring Loic Bade's development at the moment and return for him in the summer.

Liverpool could target Loic Bade with one eye on the future

Liverpool have been tight-lipped about their intentions to sign a defender in January, but the winter transfer window does provide an opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to fix his backline. The Reds are currently missing both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries.

However, with most clubs reluctant to sell their first team defenders in the middle of the season, the options are limited for the Reds. In such a scenario, a player like Loic Bade, who would only get better with time, could be a wise choice.

The reigning Champions are currently top of the Premier League, level on points with Manchester United. If the Red Devils win their game in hand on Tuesday, they would go three points clear at the top and Klopp’s men would have to play catch up.

Perhaps Liverpool would be wise to reconsider their stance this month and invest in reinforcements for their backline.