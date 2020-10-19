Reports: Liverpool considering move for Ben White after Van Dijk injury 

Liverpool were rocked by the news that star defender Virgil van Dijk is set to spend several months on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Netherlands international has been a colossus at the heart of defence for the Reds and his absence will be felt by Jurgen Klopp.

Jürgen Klopp and the club will do everything possible to support @VirgilvDijk throughout his rehabilitation period ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 19, 2020

Van Dijk was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge by Jordan Pickford which led to his injury. The incident leaves Liverpool with just two recognized central defenders - Joel Matip and Joe Gomez - although Fabinho has been deployed in central defence on occasion.

Liverpool elected against signing a new defender last summer, although they were linked with Ben White while he was still on loan with Leeds United in the Championship.

The Brighton defender has been an ever-present for Graham Potter this season and reports suggest that Liverpool could rekindle their interest in the 23-year-old.

Liverpool and the quest to strengthen their defence

Jurgen Klopp would need to strengthen his defence

The arrivals of Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson had a transformational effect on the Liverpool defence as it instantly went from porous to near-impenetrable.

A rock-solid backline has been the cornerstone of the success enjoyed by the Merseysiders in the last two years.

This latest injury to Van Dijk, coupled with Alisson's shoulder injury, comes as a blow to Klopp's side.

In Alisson's absence, backup shot-stopper Adrian has failed to impress, while centre-back Joel Matip cannot be relied upon in defence, given his injury concerns over the last one year.

As such, Jurgen Klopp would be keen to strengthen the Liverpool backline and might turn his attention once again to Ben White.

The former Newport County man has been with the Seagulls since 2014 but failed to cement a place in the first team until this season, undergoing several loan spells at different clubs in the last six years.

Having played a key role for Marcelo Bielsa to help Leeds United win the Championship last season, White has become a mainstay for Graham Potter and has made an appearance in all six of Brighton's league matches so far.

Brighton reportedly value him at £30 million and had earlier rejected bids from Leeds United to make his transfer permanent.

It is unknown if Liverpool would be willing to match their valuation but the current predicament at Anfield suggests that they could go all out to sign Ben White, despite having reservations about his aerial ability.