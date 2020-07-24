According to Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph, Liverpool have agreed a deal worth £11 million for the sale of Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg.

The Croatian defender's six-year stint at Anfield is set to come to an end when the newly crowned Premier League champions face Newcastle United in their final game of the season.

Liverpool centre-half Dejan Lovren is on the verge of making an £11m transfer to Zenit St Petersburg. @_ChrisBascombe reports — https://t.co/bhJ4TrnYCZ — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 24, 2020

Lovren has divided opinion in his time with the Merseyside club and has blown hot and cold over the course of six years.

While he did improve after Jurgen Klopp took over as Liverpool boss, his error-prone nature meant he gradually fell down the pecking order at the club.

Lovren to leave Liverpool with his head held high

Dejan Lovren is close to joining Zenit St Petersburg

However, the veteran defender is reportedly a huge personality behind the scenes and is highly thought of by Klopp. Zenit have moved quickly to secure his signature and have agreed a transfer fee believed to be in the region of £11 million with the Reds.

The 31-year-old could make his final appearance against Newcastle United in the weekend, as he prepares to bid farewell to the club. Lovren has won four major honours with Liverpool, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg for around £11million good business for all parties. At the age of 31, understandable that he wants to play more regularly. Been an up and down six years for him at #LFC but he leaves as a Premier League title winner. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 24, 2020

Additionally, the mercurial defender is also a FIFA World Cup finalist with Croatia, having played a pivotal role for Zlatko Dalic's side in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Liverpool will reportedly analyse the market for potential reinforcements and could add to their squad in the coming months. In terms of defensive additions, the likes of Brighton's Ben White, Norwich City's Jamal Lewis and Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi have been linked with the club.

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago could be on his way to Liverpool this summer

The Premier League champions have also been linked with Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara, who looks set to leave the Bavarian giants this summer.

Klopp remains a big fan of the Spaniard and it remains to be seen if Liverpool agree a deal with the Bundesliga outfit in the coming months.

