According to The Times, EPL side Wolves have slapped a mammoth £135 million asking price on Adama Traore, who has emerged as a target for Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a sublime season for the West Midlands side and played a pivotal role in their push for a spot in Europe. With four goals and 11 assists across all competitions, Traore has been a key player for Nuno Espirito Santo and could secure a big-money move this summer.

Adama Traore becomes the first Premier League player to complete 180 dribbles in a season since Eden Hazard in 2014-15.



Unstoppable 💪 pic.twitter.com/X1ccGDaZWq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 20, 2020

However, newly crowned EPL champions Liverpool have been priced out of a move for the Spaniard, as Wolves look set to stand their ground and refuse to part with their star man. The Reds have not firmed up their interest and are unlikely to offer anywhere close to his asking price.

Due to the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the Merseyside outfit are expected to have a quiet summer.

EPL champions Liverpool to refrain from splashing the cash this summer

Adama Traore has been in stunning form this season

Having already missed out on Timo Werner to fellow EPL side Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp has indicated that the Reds will not spend over the odds this summer, much like what was the case last season.

Liverpool added just Harvey Elliot, Sepp van den Berg and Adrian in 2019 after winning the UEFA Champions League, much to the astonishment of fans across the world. However, Klopp's side raced off the tracks and dominated the 2019-20 EPL season, as they won the title with seven games to spare.

The German tactician, however, did not rule out potential incomings altogether. Aside from Traore, Liverpool have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago could join EPL champions Liverpool this summer

The Spaniard maestro has less than a year left on his contract and looks set to leave the club this summer, with the Reds leading the race to secure his signature.

Thiago reportedly has his heart set on a move to the reigning EPL champions and is eager to work under Klopp.

Thiago Alcantara is reportedly confident of completing a move to Liverpool after he turned down a new contract with Bayern Munich.



That's what the papers are saying.



The latest gossip: https://t.co/4KUqAgGlIl#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/HOX2gsczRI — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 16, 2020

Liverpool will lift the EPL title when they take on Chelsea later this week, as they aim to get their hands on the trophy for the first time in 30 years.

