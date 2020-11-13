Reports: Liverpool eyeing deal for Daryl Janmaat amid defensive crisis

According to reports, Liverpool are eyeing a deal for Daryl Janmaat to address the injury crisis that has crippled their backline. The former Newcastle United defender is currently without a club after parting ways with Watford in October.

Jurgen Klopp is currently enduring one of the worst injury crisis of his managerial career in Liverpool. The German manager is already without Virgil van Dijk after the Dutchman suffered an ACL injury during the Merseyside Derby. The Liverpool defender crumbled under a rash tackle from Jordan Pickford and has effectively been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Klopp reacted by shifting midfielder Fabinho alongside Joe Gomez, but the Brazilian got injured in the first half of Liverpool's game against Midtjylland. Even while the German manager was preparing to welcome back Joel Matip from injury, Liverpool were struck another blow.

Trent Alexander-Arnold hobbled off against Manchester City last Sunday, after picking up a calf injury and the Englishman could be out for around a month. But that was hardly the end of Liverpool’s troubles.

Janmaat’s versatility could appeal to Liverpool

Wijnaldum and Janmaat played together at Newcastle United.

Joe Gomez picked up a knee injury in training while on international duty this week. He is expected to miss a chunk of this season as well, as indicated by Liverpool’s update on the player.

"The issue was isolated to Gomez’s tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments. The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the 23-year-old will make a full recovery," the club said in a statement.

"Gomez will begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds’ medical team immediately, with club staff carefully monitoring his progress. No timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of the 2020-21 season," the statement continued.

With Premier League rules restricting Liverpool from emergency signings before January, the club has been forced to look at free agents for a quick fix. Janmaat has apparently popped up on Liverpool's radar and could join the club soon.

Liverpool have been offered Daryl Janmaat as short-term defensive cover and are considering bringing him on board. The 31-year-old, who normally plays as a right-back, can also play centrally and offers attractive options for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. #awlfc [@RealKevinPalmer] pic.twitter.com/XZ9aXaq5Qj — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 12, 2020

Liverpool currently have only one fit first-choice defender in the squad – Andy Robertson, which is why Janmaat could be a smart buy for the Reds. The Dutchman has already been recommended to Klopp by Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Liverpool midfielder played with Janmaat during his stint with the Magpies, while the two have also been in the Netherlands squad together. One of the reasons why Janmaat appeals to the Reds is because of his versatility.

The Dutchman is a capable central defender, but he can also fill in at right-back, which makes him a tidy back-up for Alexander-Arnold as well. With Liverpool running out of time, Klopp could give the green light for the move pretty soon.