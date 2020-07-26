According to Mirror Football, Liverpool are targeting Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes to add more depth to their attacking options this summer.

The youngster has enjoyed a breakthrough season at the King Power Stadium and has become a reliable player under former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

Liverpool eyeing Harvey Barnes transfer with Jurgen Klopp keen on Leicester starhttps://t.co/sOvLrctkKe — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 26, 2020

After winning the Premier League title, the Reds are looking to fine-tune their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed earlier this month that the Merseyside outfit cannot spend over the odds due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barnes identified as Liverpool's Adama Traore alternative

Harvey Barnes has become a key player for Leicester City

Barnes has emerged as an option for the club in recent weeks after Liverpool were reportedly priced out of a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore. The 22-year-old's work-rate and versatility has been him an enticing option for the Premier League champions and it remains to be seen if they approach Leicester with an official offer.

With seven goals and nine assists across 41 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes, Barnes has adapted well to life in the Premier League. The youngster was recalled from his loan spell with West Bromwich Albion in January 2019 and has since then been a regular feature for Leicester.

The deal is likely to depend on the Foxes' asking price, with Barnes being viewed as one of their prized assets. Liverpool will not spend over the odds this summer and are unlikely to pay big money to get a deal for the Englishman over the line.

Bayern Munich chiefs are convinced Thiago Alcantara has already agreed a deal to sign for Liverpool, even though they have had no offer from any club.



Also, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Man Utd have two transfer plans for this summer.



Here's @sundayworld back page #LFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/aWhrI6kuzP — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) July 25, 2020

Aside from the 22-year-old, the Reds have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago.

Multiple reports have confirmed that the Spanish midfielder is eager to join Liverpool this summer, as the Merseyside outfit look to capitalize on his contractual situation.

Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a sensational move to Premier League champions Liverpool

Thiago has less than a year left on his contract and reports have suggested that he could leave the Bundesliga outfit for as little as €30 million.

Liverpool could wait till the end of the Champions League campaign to make a move for the diminutive midfielder and indications are that they will get the deal over the line as things stand.

