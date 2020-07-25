Premier League champions Liverpool could look to add to their squad this summer in the hope of defending their crown next season. The Reds enjoyed a historical campaign and sealed their first league title in over 30 years with seven games to spare, a new record in the English top-flight.

Nevertheless, a handful of players have been liked with the Merseyside club, as they look to fine-tune their squad in the upcoming transfer window. One such name is Adama Traore, who has enjoyed a stunning season in the Premier League with Wolves.

The Spanish speedster has notched up four goals and nine assists for Wolves and rapidly made a name for himself as one of the most destructive players in the country.

However, Wolves have reportedly slapped a £70 million price tag on him to fend off potential suitors.

Due to the enormous price tag, the Liverpool Echo have suggested that the Reds could instead turn to Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin to add more firepower to their squad.

Saint-Maximin on Liverpool's radar after being priced out of Traore move

Adama Traore has attracted interest from Liverpool

The Frenchman has been in sublime form for the Magpies since arriving for a deal worth £16 million last summer and has shown glimpses of his outrageous ability on the ball.

Josh Williams of the Liverpool Echo also added that Saint-Maximin's ability to play on the counter-attack could be something that could tempt Klopp's side into making a move for him.

Liverpool are expected to make a decision on transfers in the coming weeks and could be forced into dipping into the transfer market.

In addition to Nathaniel Clyne's departure, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren are expected to leave the club imminently, while the likes of Loris Karius, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson could also be shown the door.

Thiago could join Liverpool from Bayern Munich this summer

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been linked with the club, as he looks set to depart the Bundesliga outfit after the conclusion of the Champions League season.

Thiago Alcantara is reportedly confident of completing a move to Liverpool after he turned down a new contract with Bayern Munich.



That's what the papers are saying.



The latest gossip: https://t.co/4KUqAgGlIl#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/HOX2gsczRI — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 16, 2020

Klopp is a huge fan of the Spanish midfielder and he could join Liverpool in the coming weeks if the Reds agree to pay the Bavarian giants' €30 million asking price.

