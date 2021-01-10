Reports: Liverpool join race to sign Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul; Leeds United also interested 

Liverpool have been joined by Premier League rivals Leeds United and Italian club Inter Milan in the race for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

According to a report by the Sun, the Reds are facing competition from the newly-promoted side, as well as the Serie A giants in their chase for De Paul.

Leeds have reportedly been monitoring the Argentina international for over a year but Marcelo Bielsa has not made a final decision on whether to bid for him this January or wait until the summer.

🤩 So good the @PremierLeague have nominated two of his goals for their Goal of the Month! Vote Jack! — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 8, 2021

They may have to act fast though, as Liverpool are also interested, while Inter Milan have also reportedly made inquiries.

The 26-year-old is, however, said to prefer a move to England, which bodes well for Jurgen Klopp's side.

De Paul has been with Udinese since signing for the club from Valencia in 2016, having begun his career with Argentina side Racing Club.

Since then, he has gone on to become a mainstay in the middle of the park for Le Zebrette, making 163 appearances in all competitions, with 28 goals and as many assists.

De Paul functions primarily as an attacking midfielder and his range of passing, as well as vision and technique, have helped set him apart as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A.

His tenacity and box-to-box ability also sees him put in major defensive shifts in Luca Gotti's compact system. De Paul's form has helped him become an established international with Argentina.

Advertisement

So far, he has made 21 appearances for Los Albiceleste. Although he is yet to score on the international stage, De Paul was an ever-present as Argentina finished third at the 2019 Copa America in Brazil.

Potential addition of De Paul would add more depth to an already talented Liverpool midfield

Thiago Alcantara has been injury-prone at Liverpool

Liverpool have one of the most talented squads in the Premier League and the Reds are especially well-stocked in the middle of the park.

The Merseyside outfit were significantly strengthened with the addition of Thiago Alcantara last summer and the Spain international has impressed on the few occasions he has played.

Advertisement

The former Bayern Munich man is, however, infamous for his poor fitness record, while fellow midfielder Naby Keita has also been injury-prone in recent years.

If Liverpool end up signing Rodrigo De Paul, they will be getting a player with a fantastic fitness record and a proven international who will not be out of place in Jurgen Klopp's demanding set up.