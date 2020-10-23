Reports: Liverpool linked with move for free agent Ezequiel Garay

According to fichajes.net, Liverpool are considering a move for Argentian center-back Ezequiel Garay. The 34-year-old is currently a free agent and could sign for Liverpool tomorrow.

Liverpool are in need of reinforcements after Virgil van Dijk suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the Merseyside derby against Everton last weekend. Liverpool currently have only two senior center-backs in their squad in the form of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Joel Matip has failed to maintain regular fitness in recent times, which has forced Klopp to play defensive midfielder Fabinho as a center-back. Liverpool will reportedly look to sign a new center-half in January but have the option of signing Ezequiel Garay as soon as possible, given that he is currently a free agent.

Ezequiel Garay has played for Real Madrid, Benfica and Zenit St.Petersburg during his 16-year career, and was most recently played for Valencia in the La Liga. The Argentine made 23 appearances for Valencia last season, but was released in the summer and is yet to find a new club.

Ezequiel Garay has been linked. The 34-year-old made 23 appearances for Valencia last season, but was released in the summer and has yet to find a new club ⚽️ https://t.co/w7wppGUisN — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 23, 2020

Ezequiel Garay could be the solution to Liverpool's defensive problems

Valencia v Getafe - Copa del Rey Quarter Final

Garay has been capped by Argentina 32 times and may be the type of experienced defender Liverpool need. Garay is way past his best, and last played for Argentina in 2015, but he is potentially a better option than Sepp van den Berg or promising youngster Billy Koumetio.

Former Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has suggested the Jurgen Klopp enter the January transfer window and try to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. Carragher believes that Liverpool should have have added more options to the squad at center-back in the summer, but will now have to focus their efforts on signing one in January.

Liverpool now have the option of signing Garay and may be enticed to exercise that option, given the gruelling fixture list that they have ahead of them.

The Premier League champions have had an unconvincing start to their title defense this season, losing one and drawing two of their opening five games.

Ezequiel Garay would probably be a better option than Joe Gomez right now 👀 #VanDijkhttps://t.co/EeNxrrmvc3 — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) October 19, 2020

Most pundits and former players have already written off Liverpool's chances of retaining their Premier League title this season, after the injury sustained by Virgil van Dijk, but manager Jurgen Klopp is still positive about the team's chances this year.