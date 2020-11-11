Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Ozan Kabak in the upcoming winter transfer window but would face competition from Serie A side AC Milan, according to Calciomercato.

The Premier League champions had initially been linked with Kabak over the summer. They failed to get the deal over the line, but contingencies have ensured that getting a defender is of utmost priority.

We spoke to 2⃣5⃣ people associated with the Reds, who detailed their fond memories of Melwood 👇 #FarewellMelwood — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 11, 2020

Liverpool would be without the services of defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk for an extended period. The Netherlands international picked up a knee injury against Everton and Jurgen Klopp is in the market for potential replacements.

He has reportedly set his sights on Ozan Kabak and is keen on bringing the Turkey international to Anfield.

The 20-year-old currently plies his trade with Schalke 04 in the German Bundesliga and has won admirers with his performances at the heart of the defense.

Kabak has been with the Gelsenkirchen outfit since signing for them in 2019. Since then, he has gone on to amass 30 appearances in all competitions while also becoming established at international level.

Kabak' excellent reading of the game and tenacity belies his age, although his disciplinary record makes for poor reading.

So far, Kabak has gotten six yellow cards for Schalke 04, in addition to one red card. The 20-year-old was found guilty of unsporting behavior after attempting to spit at Ludwig Augustinsson in September. The act got him banned for five matches, coupled with a fine of €15000.

Liverpool's mounting injury list a cause for concern

Liverpool have been ravaged by injuries.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been vocal about the damage caused by the congested nature of fixtures this season and has called for extra protection to be afforded to players.

The Reds have been hit by several injuries this season, and the most jarring impact comes in defense.

Jurgen Klopp is now without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez, meaning Joel Matip is Liverpool's only recognised centre-back not currently injured. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 11, 2020

In addition to van Dijk, Trent-Alexander Arnold and Fabinho are also sidelined. Latest reports have indicated that Joe Gomez will be out of action for a while after picking up an injury while on international duty.

This leaves the just-returning Joel Matip as the only recognized center-back at Liverpool. And given Matip's recent injury record, this is a far from ideal situation.

Extra responsibility would thus be placed on the inexperienced Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips. Although they have impressed in brief auditions, it is unknown if they can deal with prolonged pressure at the highest level.

The injury crisis currently suffered by Liverpool, especially in defense, makes it imperative for a defender to be bought in the next transfer window.

And besides Kabak, the Premier League champions have also been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly and David Alaba.