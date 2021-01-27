Reports: Liverpool and Manchester City interested in Brazilian wonderkid

Brazil has a reputation of nurturing some of the greatest footballers in the world and Liverpool and Manchester City are now attempting to sign another fantastic young talent from the country.

According to Sport Witness, the two Premier League sides are among a host of European clubs interested in Fluminense starlet Kayky. However, Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk are said to be leading the race for the player's signature.

The 17-year-old Brazilian is highly rated by his parent club Fluminense and has already gained international attention. Spanish news outlet AS and UK’s The Guardian have already talked about the teenager’s immense potential.

Despite Liverpool and Manchester City’s interest, Shakhtar Donetsk remain favorites to sign the player. The Ukrainian side recently sent a scout to watch Kayky and could arrive with an offer for the youngster in the next few days.

Manchester City reportedly does not have much of a chance of signing the player. The Reds, on the other hand, share a cordial relationship with Fluminense and have contacted the Brazilian side about the teenager. However, Liverpool have not followed up on their interest so far and with Shaktar closing in fast, the Reds could be in danger of losing out on the player.

Liverpool and Manchester City already have quite a few talented Brazilians in their squads

Manchester City

Both Manchester City and Liverpool have quite a few talented Brazilians in their respective squads at the moment and are interested in adding the talented Kayky to their ranks. However, it is unclear whether the two clubs will be able to secure a work permit for the player.

A move to either club would be hugely beneficial for the teenager. Jurgen Klopp has a fantastic record of nurturing young talent and Kayky would flourish if his move to Liverpool materializes.

Pep Guardiola has also helped some outstanding youngsters grow into world-beaters during his career and a chance to team up with the Spaniard could also entice the Brazilian.