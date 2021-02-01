Liverpool miss out on deadline-day deal for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car, move for Preston's Ben Davies inches closer - Reports

Following the long-term injuries sustained by Virgil van Dijk in October and Joe Gomez in November, Liverpool have understandably been chasing defensive options in the winter transfer window.

Among many different deals that Liverpool have had rumoured interest in, a move for Croatian centre-back Duje Caleta-Car seemed to have reached latter stages. But as per recent reports, it is now off the table.

OM are convinced that Caleta-Car is not leaving the club today. ‘No chance for Liverpool’, confirmed.

Cagliari sources deny any link with a possible return of Ragnar Klavan to #LFC.

No chance for Sven Botman, confirmed.

...but work in progress for the centre back. 🔴 #DeadlineDay https://t.co/TXArsgUQco — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

Currently plying his trade for Ligue 1 side Marseille, the Croatian is said to have been very keen on a move to Merseyside. He was reportedly ready to travel as recently as Sunday to finalise the deal before it was blocked by Marseille, who believe he is too crucial to their first-team plans.

Caleta-Car has been on Jurgen Klopp's radar for quite a while now. The 24-year-old (with 10 international caps for Croatia) has been a mainstay in the Marseille back-line this season, having made 24 appearances in all competitions for manager Andre Villas-Boas.

Liverpool 'agree fee' for Preston North End defender Ben Davies on deadline day

Ben Davies

Manager Jurgen Klopp has often had to resort to veteran midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defence due to injuries. The Reds have also turned to Joel Matip, who is also injury prone, and youngsters Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips in case of emergencies.

According to reports in the UK, Liverpool have now agreed a move for Preston defender Ben Davies.

Ben Davies to Liverpool from Preston, agreement reached and ‘here we go’ in the coming hours!



The deal will be completed today for €4m - medicals pending. More: #LFC have not contacted Juventus for Merih Demiral as of today. 🔴 #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

The 25-year-old Englishman is highly touted by many in the country and has been a mainstay for Championship side Preston North End, who currently sit 11th in the table of the English second division. Davies, who has 6 years left on his contract, will cost around £2 million.

Liverpool currently sit 3rd in the Premier League table. They are 1 point behind Manchester United and 4 points behind leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand on the chasing pack.

Liverpool have moved aggressively in the fag end of the winter window to add to their defensive options. They next take on Manchester City in a crucial home game on Sunday.