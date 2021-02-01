Liverpool in a race against time to sign Schalke defender Ozan Kabak - Reports

Liverpool believe Ozan Kabak is the ideal man to shore up their injury-hit backline, and are eager to add the Turkey international to their squad before the winter transfer window ends on Monday.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds are working against time to bring the Schalke defender to Anfield. Kabak has been linked to Liverpool in the past and is believed to be a long-term target of the Merseyside club.

The defender rose through the ranks at Galatasaray and joined VfB Stuttgart in January 2019. He caught the eye with his stellar performances with Die Roten, which earned him a move to Schalke in a five-year deal in the summer of 2019.

Since then, the 20-year old has gone from strength to strength and Liverpool are among a host of clubs who have been monitoring his progress in Germany.

The Reds have seen their backline crippled with injuries this season. It was previously thought that Liverpool were willing to refrain from emergency signings in the winter.

However, recent injuries to Fabinho and Joe Gomez have broken their resolve. The reigning Premier League champions are attempting to sign Kabak initially on a six-month loan, with an option to buy.

Sky sources: Liverpool is trying to get a deal done for Ozan Kabak until the deadline. Talks ongoing about a loan plus option to buy. But: @S04 need a replacement and deadline in Germany is at 5pm UK time. Will be difficult to get it done #DeadlineDay @Sky_Marc @Sky_Dirk pic.twitter.com/P03mCBt7Jb — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) February 1, 2021

The Reds have even arranged for Kabak to have a medical in Germany if they could strike a deal with Schalke.

Liverpool will pay a £2.5 million loan fee for the player’s services, but are pressed for time to secure his services.

Liverpool’s title defense could depend on their backline

Advertisement

Ozan Kabak

Despite Liverpool’s eagerness to complete a deal, there are a few complications that could pour cold water over Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Schalke are unwilling to let their prized asset leave without securing a replacement, which has to be done before the deadline in Germany, which is 5 pm UK time.

It is understood that the Bundesliga side has identified Kabak’s replacement. However, it is not clear whether they will manage to get a deal across the line in time.

BREAKING:



A medical has been scheduled for Kabak at Liverpool if they can get him in, in time. (@SkySports via Vinnie Jones) — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) February 1, 2021

Advertisement

Klopp praised his backline after the 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday, but the German manager will be aware that their title defense will be decided on fine margins.

The current Premier League season has been tightly contested so far and Liverpool are already four points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

As such, the outcome of the Kabak saga could go a long way in defining their season come May.